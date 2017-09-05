What I’m Not Doing Today

In keeping with my last post I am deliberately ignoring the news today.

This isn’t something I usually do, but it might be good to make it a new rule. Fox, CNN, and MSNBC are doing 24/7 hand wringing right now over North Korea. How can I benefit from being attached to this story line?

So instead, I will spend some time drawing closer to the Lord, who is the only one capable of giving us peace. My mental prescription of choice today: Psalms 23, 27, 46 and 91.

The sky already looks better, the flowers brighter, and my outlook more hopeful.

Bye bye FoxNews.

“You will keep in perfect peace all who trust in you, all whose thoughts are fixed on you!” – Isaiah 26:3

♞

