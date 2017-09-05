What I’m Not Doing Today

Posted on September 5, 2017 by | 2 Comments

In keeping with my last post I am deliberately ignoring the news today.

This isn’t something I usually do, but it might be good to make it a new rule. Fox, CNN, and MSNBC are doing 24/7 hand wringing right now over North Korea. How can I benefit from being attached to this story line?

So instead, I will spend some time drawing closer to the Lord, who is the only one capable of giving us peace. My mental prescription of choice today: Psalms 23, 27, 46 and 91.

The sky already looks better, the flowers brighter, and my outlook more hopeful.

Bye bye FoxNews.

“You will keep in perfect peace all who trust in you, all whose thoughts are fixed on you!” – Isaiah 26:3

 

This entry was posted in Bible, fake news, Fear Mongers, Inspirational, MSM

2 responses to “What I’m Not Doing Today

  1. JCscuba | September 5, 2017 at 8:27 am | Reply

    You can’t, we can’t, moving right along. Oh yea, drop and give me 50

    Like

  2. marblenecltr | September 5, 2017 at 8:45 am | Reply

    I hope this is not insulting you and your earned artistic skills, but society needs a great change in popular culture. Would you consider making uplifting cartoons used on this blog if it were deemed suitable? If needed, I am sure you could find a person who could help with a story line, etc.

    Like

