We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 157th Caption Contest!
What great captions!
The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.
And the winner of FOTM’s 157th Caption Contest, with one #1 vote and three #2 votes, totaling 10 points is . . .
Tim Shey!
Here’s the winning caption: “Future faculty at UC Berkeley”
God Help Us! is in second place, with two #1 votes, totaling 8 points. Here’s the caption:
The royal family must be laughing their scales off.
Helene Pineau and Kevin J Lankford are in third place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their respective captions:
Next stop: Sodom & Gomorrah.
They’re gonna need a bigger goat…
Two chemtrailssuck captions and lophatt are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:
Let’s play a game! It’s called “Guess who has AIDS!!”
The weirdos on the bus go round and round….
Someone hide the farm animals.
Well done, everyone!
Congratulations, Tim Shey!
Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL
For all the other caption submissions, click here.
Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!
~Éowyn