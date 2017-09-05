We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 157th Caption Contest!

What great captions!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 157th Caption Contest, with one #1 vote and three #2 votes, totaling 10 points is . . .

Tim Shey!



Here’s the winning caption: “Future faculty at UC Berkeley”

God Help Us! is in second place, with two #1 votes, totaling 8 points. Here’s the caption:

The royal family must be laughing their scales off.

Helene Pineau and Kevin J Lankford are in third place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

Next stop: Sodom & Gomorrah. They’re gonna need a bigger goat…

Two chemtrailssuck captions and lophatt are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Let’s play a game! It’s called “Guess who has AIDS!!” The weirdos on the bus go round and round…. Someone hide the farm animals.

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Tim Shey!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, click here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

