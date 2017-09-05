Visual evidence of Muslims’ filthy toilet habits: woman defecates in airport

It was last November that I first found out about Muslims’ disgusting and utterly unsanitary toilet habits when I saw an account of a Muslim man, after pooping in an alley, washed his anus with his hand at a water fountain in Rome, Italy. (See my post, “Muslim washes his anus at public drinking fountain in Italy”)

Then I discovered that some Muslim restaurant employees also “clean” their anus with their hand instead of with toilet paper, after which they contaminate the food and drinks that they serve to the public, which I chronicled in three subsequent posts:

Then I discovered that Muslims’ toilet habits also include a perverse refusal to defecate in toilets. (See “Muslims in Scotland university defecate in showers instead of toilets”)

For the skeptics, below is visual evidence in two YouTube videos.

The first is a video taken in an unnamed airport, showing a Muslim woman dressed in a black robe and headscarf, defecating while standing up against a wall. She must not wear any under panty.

Here are screenshots from the video proving that the woman pooped, then nonchalantly walked away, leaving her turd behind.

The first screenshot was taken at the 0:06 mark, showing the woman walking toward the wall. You can see that there’s no poop on the floor.

The next screenshot, at the 0:12 mark, shows the woman standing against the wall. She would stand there for about 25 seconds.

The third screenshot, at the 0:36 mark, shows the woman walking away, leaving a piece of turd on the ground.

The next video was taken inside a commercial airline, showing garbage littering the cabin aisle and the unbelievably filthy condition of the restrooms. The video’s YouTube page says it was flight in Saudi Arabia.

The screenshot below shows a piece of turd on the toilet seat.

This screenshot from the 0:28 mark shows that the passengers were Muslims:

Our pet dogs and cats are better toilet-trained than these Muslims.

Just remember that Starbucks has pledged and is in the process of hiring 10,000 Muslim “refugees”!

H/t GiGi

~Eowyn

Advertisements