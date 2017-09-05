This is Chiraq: 5 dead and 30 wounded in Labor Day Weekend shootings

I scheduled this post on Monday afternoon. Expect the final shooting numbers to go up by Tuesday am.

Sure enough, the total shootings up to 35 as of midnight on Monday.

From MyFoxChicago: Four men were killed and at least 26 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between late Friday and Monday morning of the city’s Labor Day weekend.

The four deaths were the latest casualties of Chicago’s gun violence that has taken the lives of at least 435 people since the start of the year, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The holiday weekend’s latest killing happened about 10:40 p.m. Sunday when 26-year-old Felipe Batista Jr. was killed and another man was wounded in a Belmont Central neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Batista and the 29-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk in the 5900 block of West Belden when another male walked up and opened fire. Batista, who lived a block away, was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was shot in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

About two hours earlier, 20-year-old Jeremy Tang was found shot in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side, authorities said. Tang, who lived in the Beverly neighborhood, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest about 8:40 p.m. in the driver’s side of a vehicle in the 800 block of West 102nd Street. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

At 5:02 a.m. Saturday, another man was found shot to death in the West Side Austin neighborhood, authorities said. He was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1000 block of North Waller. The man, whose age was unknown, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office has not released his name, pending notification of his family.

Read about all the shootings here.

Seven people were killed and at least 25 others were wounded in shootings last weekend.

DCG

Advertisements