Muslim clerics alarmed over ‘exponential’ increase of Christian converts in Iran

Something extraordinary and wondrous is happening in Iran.
It is the Light of Christ.
Mohabat News, the Iranian Christian News Agency, reports on August 11, 2017, that “Christianity has been growing at an exponential rate in the last couple of decades in Iran, causing the Islamic government a great deal of concern.”
Senior Islamic officials, such as Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, one of the most senior Islamic Shi’ite clerics, repeatedly have expressed their concern over the spread of Christianity especially among young Iranians, including the son of an Islamic cleric. Other officials are:
- Ayatollah Alavi Boroujerdi, a “high profile Islamic seminary official,” recently bemoaned that “accurate reports indicate that the youth are becoming Christians in Qom and attending house churches”.
- Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani said he had received reports about the exponential increase in popularity of Christianity amongst the youth in the Islamic city of Qom.
- Another Ayatollah, based in Tabriz, said he had received reports that at one time, 600 residents of one of the cities in Khorasan province had converted to Christianity.
The “high rate” of conversion of Iranian youth to Christianity is in spite of the government’s two fold plan to stop the spread of Christianity:
(1) Propaganda and indoctrination:
The first front is the allocation of millions of dollars for Islamic propaganda across the country and to support Islamic organizations that promote Islam among the youth within and without Iran’s borders, especially in cities such as Mashhad and Qom. Last year, after Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi expressed his deepest concern over the popularity of Christianity in the suburbs of Mashhad, the city’s religious and political officials immediately sent a vast number of Islamic teachers and preachers to Mashhad’s suburbs to turn the youth away from Christianity.
(2) Suppression:
The second front is a crackdown campaign on newly converted Christians in order to plant fear in those who are interested in learning more about Christianity and possibly becoming Christians themselves. Young people who resist indoctrination and became Christian converts are arrested and harassed by the government’s law enforcement and intelligence ministry, and subjected to long term prison sentences and heavy bails for their temporary release. Churches, including house churches are disbanded. As examples, the government closed down the Central Assemblies of God (AOG) church and Janat Abad church in Tehran, and the AOG church in Ahwaz. Publication of anything related to Christianity or any material referring to Christianity is restricted, and books about Christianity already in the market are confiscated.
But the government has failed on both fronts — a failure that is obvious as Iranian Islamic authorities continue to express their concern over the rapid growth of Christianity in the country.
Another indicator of the failure of the government’s anti-Christian campaign is the “significant” increase in the number of house churches in Mashbad. Mashbad is the Islamic capital of not just Iran, but the Shi’ite Muslim world. Other Iranian cities with “a record number” of house churches are Tehran and Karaj.
One of Tehran’s imams said in an interview, “today Christians present their gospel to our youth in the most appealing way. They gather in many neighbourhoods across the city, including Bani Hashem neighbourhood (in Tehran) where tens of homes have been turned into house churches which evangelize their neighbours”.
Pray for the Christian converts of Iran!
~Eowyn
Pingback: Muslim clerics alarmed over ‘exponential’ increase of Christian converts in Iran — Fellowship of the Minds – NZ Conservative Coalition
Israel will consider this wonderful news (just as planned). They just keep fanning the flames.
LikeLike
You know your god is fake when he hates all the same people you do…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, we MUST pray for Iran and its people, both Christian and non-Christian. And we must seek like prospectors for good, reliable and in-depth news on Iran, on what’s been happening there, because the CIA and corporate news are working hard, burning the midnight oil, to see to it that we never get it.
This article states the LIVING PROOF that Christianity, the more it is prosecuted, the more it grows. This is proof positive that something supernatural is afoot: For every time a merely natural phenomenon is persecuted, the more it dies. Christianity is the ONLY phenomenon in history that GROWS when persecuted. The mere raw numbers themselves may diminish—as initially, they always do—but the influence always remains, and carries over, into the next generation.
Winston Churchill was one of the main actors who drew the boundaries of Iran and some of the other countries in the Middle East, and he was not acting on his own accord. These boundaries were drawn to deliberately make relations between the various tribes and groups of people there more difficult, and Churchill and the others knew that these problems would begin to manifest themselves long after they were dead.
The United States, through the Central Intelligence Agency—which is a British intelligence agency—interfered in Iran’s internal affairs at key specific intervals, first with the disposal of Mossegadah in 1953, and then with the disposal of the Shah in 1979. And again, once George H.W. Bush came on the scene.
Behind all the scheming and tactical steps taken was the paradigmal hatred for Christendom and Christianity and its peoples. The New World Order and the British shall have the recipe for disaster they have been salivating for ever since Albert Pike had his vision of Three World Wars. But Christianity shall, like the Real Phoenix of History that it is, shall rise from the ashes. This news is but a tidbit of the good news to come: God Almighty has Spoken: The Resurrection CANNOT be stopped.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny, they never question this guy’s statue:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, of the Muslim countries, Iran has been rather benign toward Christians, much to the Jew’s dismay. They are rather nice to Jews as well. Destruction of Iran looms large in Israeli political thinking as they see it as pivotal in bringing the great clash between Islam and Christianity.
They plan to sit back, lose a few head, and refocus on the herd when its all over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: Muslim clerics alarmed over ‘exponential’ increase of Christian converts in Iran — Fellowship of the Minds | MY FAITH-BLOG – MY FAITH-BLOG
Amen!
I believe, in their hearts, they know islam is satanic. When they learn about Christ, they “know” they have found the Lord.
“They demonstrate that God’s law is written in their hearts, for their own conscience and thoughts either accuse them or tell them they are doing right.” Romans 2:15
LikeLiked by 2 people
Makes me so happy to read this article. There are many muslims who are relatively good to their more extreme counterparts because they feel afraid to practice all of the quran’s teachings, and I always wished for those to start converting because there is nothing good in the islamic religion for their eternal fate. Even those more extreme muslims start to harass and murder those who are not as “devout” as them. Keep waking up brothers and sisters, we are praying and waiting for you to join us!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pingback: Muslim clerics alarmed over ‘exponential’ increase of Christian converts in Iran — Fellowship of the Minds – World Faithful Catholics
I remember hearing from a missionary some years back that the “man/woman on the street” in Tehran is very friendly in attitude toward Americans, and that, against the law, everyone had antennas on their buildings and were tuning in Christian broadcasts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Iranians are Persians, traditionally a sophisticated, friendly people. Now that the light of Christ (logos) is shining through, the western Soros banksters and neo-cons will attempt to demonize them even more. It’s the old spiritual battle, and spirit, as Malachi Martin once said, is the basis of reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person