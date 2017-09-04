Hollyweird hypocrite: Julianne Moore’s latest film is full of gun violence

Shocker, right. Guess the pay was good for the hypocrite.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is a Hollyweird movie that is due out on September 22. About the movie, from IMDb:

“When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy.”

The movie stars Julianne Moore who is a rabid anti-Second Amendment elite. She participated in the “Demand a plan to end gun violence” video that bodyguard-protected celebrities created in December 2012.

As Dr. Eowyn reported in January 2015, Moore is a gun-control pro-abortion atheist. From Dr. Eowyn’s post:

“…she (Moore) doesn’t want for strong opinions and has drawn angry responses to her tweets in favor of Planned Parenthood and gun control. “I get more reactions on Twitter about gun safety than anything else,” she says. “I don’t understand how we’re threatening the Second Amendment because we’re talking about gun safety rules. That, to me, is really shocking.”

…Turbulence is not unknown to her; she acknowledges that a peripatetic childhood left its share of instability, and she returns over and over to the theme of impermanence. She says she doesn’t believe in God and has a strong sense that meaning is imposed on a chaotic world.”

In October 2015, Moore joined forces with Everytown for Gun Safety to launch the Everytown Creative Council in support of preventing gun violence. From my blog post:

“Moore hopes that with the help of the council, she can help create awareness for change. A note on the website reads, “We believe the creative community has an opportunity to use our communications skills and the power of culture to galvanize many more Americans in the gun violence prevention movement.”

Moore also noted in a press release that the council is not meant to fight against the 2nd Amendment. “We do not believe that the 2nd Amendment and gun safety are mutually exclusive ideas, and as a creative community, we will do everything we can to support the safety of our fellow Americans, and galvanize more to join us in this movement.”

Guess “gun violence” is acceptable when performing your “cultural craft” and making the big bucks.

DCG

