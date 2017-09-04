George Clooney: “There’s a dark cloud hanging over our country right now”

Bonus: Julianne Moore wants “re-education” for everyone.
From NY Post: George Clooney’s “Suburbicon” has a timely subplot — based both on present times and a 1957 incident — about racism in white America. That subplot, however, resounded deeply during the Venice Film Festival press conference for the film, which stars Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.
“I was watching a lot of speeches on the campaign trail about building fences and scapegoating minorities and I started looking around at other times in our history when we’ve unfortunately fallen back into these things,” said Clooney, talking about how the pic germinated.
While casting around for story ideas, Clooney found a 1957 incident that happened in Levittown, Pa., in which an African-American family moved into a suburban development; however, many white residents in the area reacted with violence. Then, while looking to try to make a film out of the Levittown story, he remembered that the Coen brothers had written a script called “Suburbicon,” so those two elements were meshed together.
Of course at that stage the Charlottesville, Va., race riots had yet to happen, noted Damon, who in the film plays a bad guy who goes all the way, to an extent that he’s “never been able to do so far” in his career.
“When we were filming we obviously could not have predicted the race riots,” said Damon. “We weren’t literally thinking that race riots would erupt in America right before this came out. But it does speak to the fact that these issues have not, and are not, going away. So there’s an honest reckoning in our country.”
As to the character Damon plays: “It’s kind the definition of white privilege when you are riding around your neighborhood on a bike covered in blood murdering people and the African-American family [who are his neighbors] is getting blamed for it,” he said.
Clooney pointed out that the film’s very dark tone reflects the anger he sees in the U.S. today.
“If you go to our country…depending on what side of the aisle you sit on, it’s probably the angriest I’ve ever seen it,” he noted. “There’s a dark cloud hanging over our country right now.” But he added: “I’m an optimist…I believe that we will get through all these things…but people are angry; a lot of us are angry.”
The “Suburbicon” director also underlined that the film “isn’t a movie about Donald Trump. … This is a movie about our coming to terms constantly with the idea that we have never fully addressed our issues with race.”
Moore, who plays a double role in the pic, made a clear-cut a statement on the issues being raised by Charlottesville.
“We are living in the United States where people are arguing about removing Confederate monuments: They must be removed,” she said. “You simply cannot have these figures from the Civil War in town squares and in universities for our children to see. As a parent and as a citizen I need to be active in the eradication of those, in the re-education of everyone. We have to take responsibility for it.”
Clooney joined her on a similar note: “This is something that is really festering right now in the United States: Talking about the Confederate flag, and the Jefferson Davis monument,” he noted.
“Now, if you want to wear it [a confederate flag] on your T-shirt or if you want to hang it on your front lawn…have at it. But to hang it on a public building where possibly African American tax payers are paying for it — and it’s a symbol of hate — that cannot stand.”
DCG
Clooney and the rest of Hollywoods fools should GTFOH and leave their passports behind. Sorry, not going with this on. Hollywood info tends to make my sit icky. I’m with you 99% of the time. J.C.
How many “African American” neighbors do these paragons of virtue have?
right? ‘good for thee, not for me’….bunch of idiotic hypocrites
and once clooney, his tranny “wife”, and the rest of his ilk leave, the dark cloud will be gone… “poof” …gone
Seems to me if they want to whitewash America’s HISTORY of everything that wasn’t on the good side of the ledger,we also need to eliminate the American Film Industry et.al.,since from the beginning,truth has only been related to them in a passive role,a “walk on” role,so to speak. We need to destroy all movies and TV shows,re-educate everyone who now works in the industry to do more “honorable” work,and wipe the Film Studios from the face of this Planet. In their entire History they’ve produced NOTHING we can honestly say was the TRUTH. And to loosely paraphrase a Troll who recently appeared on this forum briefly, “Why do we need to keep THINGS like statues or flags to remember an event?” Indeed,keeping these artifacts only makes it impossible to re-write History to be related as some WISH it had happened rather than as it ACTUALLY happened. BUT-if these Hollyweirdohs REALLY think History should be changed to a more “favorable” outcome,Then Hollywood,and the Motion Picture Industry,needs to go,along with everything and everyone used to make it work. They must “Lead by Example,as WE have always been expected to do.
(sarc)
Don’t pay attention! They are the Hollyweed usually useful idiots …
Meanwhile George Clooney has put his beloved home on Lake Cuomo up for sale due to all the Muslim migrants giving the place too much atmosphere.
The three musketeers, that’s all they are, they owe their highlife to people buying tickets to see them act, that’s all they’re good for, ACT.
For once, I actually agree with Clooney — there really is a dark cloud over America:
We simply have to stop behaving as if these are not planned activities. “Reality” is being manufactured, just like it was in SHES. There are ALL actors (characters) in a production. The whole thing has been storyboarded.
Bringing to bear what the psychological detachment has learned over the decades and applying it to this running script is how they manufacture “consent”. The “news” is there to define the “acceptable” limits of argumentation.
These actors are characters that are selected for their ability to become personalities that the eaters “identify” with and live vicariously through. Note that none of the characters have religious convictions, unless they are portrayed in a negative light.
In order that we not be manipulated by this we must always keep this in mind. This isn’t real. Seeing IS NOT believing. These whores are nothing more than tools. Oddly, there never seems to be a shortage of morons that actually hang on their every word as if they were “sages” instead of whores.
Yes, indeed there IS a “dark cloud hanging over America right now,” and it’s not the “dark cloud” of Caucasian racism against people of color that these IGNORANT MORONS would have us believe.
There has been a DARK CLOUD hanging over America for the better part of over a Century. Let’s sum up the roots of it RATHER QUICKLY, Shall We?
Abraham Lincoln, old “Honest Abe,” as we used to call him, wittingly or unwittingly, lit the fuse. Lincoln, unbeliever that he was, was a Germanophile. Enamored of the Hegelian Dialectic, Lincoln was a part-owner of a German language newspaper, common in America during his times. He read, wrote and spoke German fluently. No harm in that, per se. Lincoln, I recently learned, carried on a long and personal correspondence with Karl Marx. Yes, THAT Karl Marx.
It can be argued—as some on Lew Rockwell’s great blog have already argued—that America’s roots in tyranny began in his Administration. And I see the point in this. But this, in and of itself, did not make tyranny inevitable. For all his flaws (and I believe he ignited the American Civil War, which was really the first Great American Genocide), he was personally honest and not responsible for all things.
Then we can move on to the megalomaniac Theodore Roosevelt, who also did “good things,” like running on a third party, which gave us the second Paradigm President, the pseudo-intellectual and execrable Woodrow Wilson, whose influence remains upon the Presidency to this day.
I think you may be saying to yourself, “I know where this is going.” No, not really. Not quite yet.
There IS a “dark cloud” hanging over America. That dark cloud is called COMMUNISM. It is Hegelian. It is dialectical. It is Satanic.
It works like this. It follows what Goebbels pronounced: “Blame the opposition for those very faults you yourself are guilty of.” Communism is no mere “philosophy,” No Sir. It is a dialectical ideology of INVERSION, and it works like this. The communists have isolated and personalized their enemy, America. They have personalized and frozen the enemy’s most prominent force for good, white people. Not because they were white, per se, No. They have isolated, personalized and frozen their target, the white race, because they were Christian. Why? Because they hate Jesus Christ, that’s why.
So it comes as no surprise that Clooney (who is loony) and Damon (who is lame) come across the Levittown of their dreams and cry “Eureka!” “Yes! This is the golden nugget of racial inequality we’ve been looking for!”
Clooney and Damon know about as much of Communism’s infiltration and subversion of America as the Man in the Moon.
It has been Communism and its inglorious goons—in Hollywood, in academia, in the Frankfurt School, in the U.N., in the Council of Foreign Relations—who have isolated, personalized and frozen the target, the white people who represent Christendom in America, for destruction. And it is precisely this Communism that has, in signing on legions of useful idiot deputies, that has accused us of the race hatred they themselves are guilty of!
Gee, I wonder what religion—or what ideology that masquerades as a religion—this Communism sprung from? Read FOTM and Dr. Henry Makow to find out.
P.S.:
To all the V-2 Catholics who have drunk the Kool-Aid for the past 59 years: Nothing to see here, Folks. Now go back to sleep.
Do I have any vitriol? No.
Clooney, Moore, Damon et al are modestly talented HACKS in tight with the uber-liberal TALMUDIC Hollywood elite.
None of these 3 has consistently delivered more than slightly above average performances/productions but they each suckle at Baphomet’s teet hence the high profile acclaim.
This year’s box office receipts have been a DISASTER for Hollywood. The drastically reduced $$$ clearly demonstrates the increasing irrelevance of these HACKS and their racially divisive Marxist propaganda.
BTW Clooney looks like death warmed over and Moore is steadily transforming into Morticia Adams – guess we each really do get the faces we deserve after 50! LOL!!!
Is George observing this from outside our country, AS HE PROMISED!?
That dark cloud is you and your family seeking “safe refuge” in the US, while making movies meant to stir up more division. You and your crowd can remove that cloud quite easily.
You can make it whatever you want, but objecting to people streaming across a basically open border without documentation, is NOT “scapegoating minorities”.
