Best Pink Panther Scene Ever

Posted on September 4, 2017 by | 3 Comments

We’ve been a bit dark lately. This one is just for laughs.

3 responses to “Best Pink Panther Scene Ever

  1. marblenecltr | September 4, 2017 at 3:39 pm | Reply

    Needed laugh enjoyed.

  2. Dr. Eowyn | September 4, 2017 at 3:58 pm | Reply

    I burst out laughing uncontrollably at the 3:17 mark.

    Oh, how I miss Peter Sellers and his very silly Inspector Clouseau. That was when Hollywood still made movies worth watching, instead of today’s CGI-bloated, re-re-remakes, “diversity” (read: females, blacks, LGBTs) Marxist propaganda.

  3. greenworxx | September 4, 2017 at 4:14 pm | Reply

    I’ve been consistently DVRing old movies mostly from TCM over recent years to distract from the mind numbing corruption and evilness we face each day. I predominately watch black and whites from the 30’s to more recent fare through the 80″s. There are very few movies from the 90’s on that are favorites. When extreme violence, over the top special effects and graphic sex became more important than the plots, I pretty much quit watching. Give me “The Quiet Man” any day over the new stuff.

