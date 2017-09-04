28% of Brits think Jesus to be extremist

Wojciech Zdrojkowski reports for Breitbart that according to a July 2017 poll of over 2000 British adults on whether they considered certain figures to be extreme, 28% (more than one in four) of UK residents considered Jesus an extremist.

Dr. David Landrum, director of advocacy for the Evangelical Alliance, said that “The poll shows the scale of moral confusion in our society with the public having no way of deciding whether something is extreme or not.”

The poll’s other findings lend credence to Landrum’s interpretation that Brits are morally confused:

25% thought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an extremist.

20% thought the same of Mahatma Gandhi.

36% thought it was extreme for the UK to leave the EU (Brexit), while 30% thought it extreme if the UK were to remain in the EU.

41% found it extreme to believe marriage should be between a man and a woman.

37% didn’t think it was extreme for children not to be assigned a gender at birth.

It’s not just ordinary Brits who are confused, a parliamentary report last year found that UK government ministers also “struggled to define extremism” and that “it was far from clear that there is an accepted definition of what constitutes extremism, let alone what legal powers there should be, if any, to combat it.”

In June 2017, Prime Minister Theresa May announced plans to set up a Commission for Countering Extremism because “There has been far too much tolerance of extremism in our country over many years – and that means extremism of any kind, including Islamophobia. This is why this government will act to stamp out extremism and hateful ideology, both across society and on the internet.”

Landrum fears the widespread confusion about the definition of extremism can create problems when trying to deal with it. He advises:

“Detached from terrorism and incitement to violence, extremism does not work as a litmus test for judging peaceful beliefs and opinions. Indeed, the government have tried and failed over the last two years to define extremism without any precision and this poll shows that the public share that confusion. It therefore seems unlikely that a newly established quango, such as extremism commission, will solve such problems. It is not wise to foster a society where volatile public opinion can be used to determine what might be extreme or acceptable views.”

Meanwhile, TruNews tells us that another survey conducted by Premier Christian Communications of more than 12,000 “ordinary” UK Christians found that more than 90% of Christians in the UK believe their faith is being marginalized and not given the same respect as other religions in the UK.

~Eowyn

