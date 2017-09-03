Mark Ruffalo calls for Donald Trump to be removed from office

Keep it up Hollyweird. Your antics are going to ensure another four years of a Trump presidency.
From Fox News: Mark Ruffalo called for President Trump to be removed from office during a march against white supremacy.
The “Hulk” actor was among activists marching from Charlottesville, Virginia, to the nation’s capital to condemn white supremacy sentiments recently on display in the Virginia city.
The actor tweeted photos of himself Thursday at “The March to Confront White Supremacy.”
In a since-deleted tweet captured by Breitbart, Ruffalo said he is “marching because a central demand of this march is for Donald Trump to be removed from office following his statement supporting white supremacists and neo-Nazis.”
In a statement, Ruffalo said he’s marching in memory of Heather Heyer, who died when a car plowed into a group of people protesting the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. Ruffalo also condemned Trump’s response that “both sides” were to blame for the violence.
Ruffalo says there’s “no place for racism, violence, and hatred” in the country.
Organizers said they had to stop Wednesday’s portion of the march early because they received threats of an armed person waiting for them further along the route.
DCG
Yeah we’ll get right on that, Sparky, just because Trump’s presidency makes you so unhappy. LOL
Who?
HIS opinions don’t matter. He doesn’t trust our PRESIDENT,but he DOES trust a woman who thinks it’s okay to kill her unborn baby to make her life easier? He comes from a make-believe copy of reality-why should his opinion carry ANY weight in the REAL world?
Truck, he’s another worthless human being.
Actor Mark Ruffalo is causing a stir with a column he wrote defending abortion. But Ruffalo goes further than merely defending legalized abortion — he apologizes for and defends his mother getting an illegal abortion of his own sibling.
“My mother’s illegal abortion marked a time in America that we have worked long and hard to leave behind. It was a time when women were seen as second rate citizens who were not smart enough, nor responsible enough, nor capable enough to make decisions about their lives. It was a time that deserved to be left behind, and leave it behind we did, or so it seemed. We made abortion and a woman’s ability to be her own master a right. That right was codified into law. That law was the law of the land for decades.”
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2013/08/21/actor-mark-ruffalo-is-proud-his-mother-aborted-his-sibling/
Wow! I thought there was only one “hulk” (is it Hogan?). Maybe it was “hunk”. Who knows.
Too bad his mother didn’t start earlier with her extermination program.
truck junkie, he needs his head stomped to clear his thinking 🙂
Who the hell are You, Ruffalo to even think removing the President? I prefer that you have your b…lls removed that way you don’t impregnate any woman to cause a despicable act of abortion, you don’t bring anything worthy to the table, M.F. Please, pardon my roughness it is Sunday prayer day!
I don’t know Alma. “Ruffalo, Ruffalo……, hmmmm, ‘I’m a gnu, how do you do?”.
Jeeze, from where in a parallel universe did this moron enter ours. I trust women too.
Why he’s “The Hunk” from Uranus. Anyone who won’t subscribe to the NWO’s plan is a “White Supremacist”. If you’re white you should be ashamed. We should want to make the world one big South African cattle ranch.
But he probably doesn’t trust a woman if she CHOOSES to carry the means to protect her own body against the robber, the rapist or the murderer according to the enumerated “right of the People” in the 2nd Amendment. At least President Trump, unlike many other presidents, foes trust women and all of us, to be so empowered according to our right and choice.
We should actually thank his mother for not bringing another moron into this world.
And I call for the removal of Mark Ruffalo from Earth.
I wonder if he also trusts child abusers, pedophiles, etc. because he knows and trusts them too? Hollyweird, where the special needs students find their life’s fullfillment.
