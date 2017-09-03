Mark Ruffalo calls for Donald Trump to be removed from office

Keep it up Hollyweird. Your antics are going to ensure another four years of a Trump presidency.

From Fox News: Mark Ruffalo called for President Trump to be removed from office during a march against white supremacy.

The “Hulk” actor was among activists marching from Charlottesville, Virginia, to the nation’s capital to condemn white supremacy sentiments recently on display in the Virginia city.

The actor tweeted photos of himself Thursday at “The March to Confront White Supremacy.”

In a since-deleted tweet captured by Breitbart, Ruffalo said he is “marching because a central demand of this march is for Donald Trump to be removed from office following his statement supporting white supremacists and neo-Nazis.”

In a statement, Ruffalo said he’s marching in memory of Heather Heyer, who died when a car plowed into a group of people protesting the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. Ruffalo also condemned Trump’s response that “both sides” were to blame for the violence.

Ruffalo says there’s “no place for racism, violence, and hatred” in the country.

Organizers said they had to stop Wednesday’s portion of the march early because they received threats of an armed person waiting for them further along the route.

DCG

Advertisements