L’Oreal fires “transgender” model who said all white people are racist

Girl bye.
From NY Post: French cosmetics giant L‘Oreal fired its first transgender model to appear on a British advertising campaign after she described all white people as racist on Facebook.
London-based model Munroe Bergdorf announced on her Facebook page on Aug. 27 that she was to be part of the French cosmetics brand’s new advertising campaign celebrating diversity.
In an online message that later appeared on Friday to have been deleted, Bergdorf said, according to the Daily Mail newspaper: “Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.”
L‘Oreal’s UK unit said on its Twitter page it had decided to terminate her contract: “L‘Oreal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her.”
In a post on her page on Friday, Bergdorf criticized the Daily Mail article and sought to defend her comments, which she said were a reaction to the violence of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“When I stated that ‘all white people are racist,’ I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy — designed to benefit, prioritize and protect white people before anyone of any other race,” she said.
DCG
Maybe this is a sign that people have had enough of the very racist War On White People. We can hope!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on My Blog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even it’s explanation is lame. I imagine this biological unit is programed like so many others to believe that ‘ALL this must be SOMEBODY ELSE’s fault’.
Go get some help for your mental illness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on My Blog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By ITS remarks IT continues to enslave itself dragging the chains of slavery against ALL WHITE PEOPLE when in fact IT wishes to be white or else it wouldn’t be wearing BLONDE dreadlocks. Glad to know another queer bit the dust -no’ mo’ money, hit the streets and find a sh’ga daddy to keep yo’blackass happy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hee hee…you sound just like me! 😸 Love it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
One thing for sure, her brain-washin’ got tangled up in those dread locks. I am sure she tried to “wash them right out of her real hair” as the song goes.
Is that why they call those things, “dread locks?” They are “dreadin’ everything?”
Surely she understands that none of us are responsible for the color of our skin. Is she mad cause she ain’t white? She needs to talk to the person who brought her into this world and not blame the rest of the world. Those dread locks are pressing on her brain and she really can’t think.
kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person
If she hates white people so much, why is she culturally appropriating our blond hair?
LikeLike