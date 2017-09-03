Another Heaping Dose Of Fear

If you are like us, you usually have the news on first thing.

For a while now the toxicity of the news narrative seems to have been increasing every week.

Today’s terror du jour: North Korea has a hydrogen bomb

Okay, it’s time to counteract this venomous message. But how do you deal with something like this? With God’s ultimate weapon, the C-Bomb (The Cross-Bomb), the power of Christ’s death on the cross as the LAMB of God.

“…by his death he might break the power of him who holds the power of death—that is, the devil— and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death.”

– Hebrews 2:14-15

Jesus has destroyed the death narrative.

“He has saved us and called us to a holy life—not because of anything we have done but because of his own purpose and grace. This grace was given us in Christ Jesus before the beginning of time, but it has now been revealed through the appearing of our Savior, Christ Jesus, who has destroyed death and has brought life and immortality to light through the gospel.” – 2 Timothy 1:9-10

PEACE

♞

