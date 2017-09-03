Another Heaping Dose Of Fear

If you are like us, you usually have the news on first thing.
For a while now the toxicity of the news narrative seems to have been increasing every week.
Today’s terror du jour: North Korea has a hydrogen bomb
Okay, it’s time to counteract this venomous message. But how do you deal with something like this? With God’s ultimate weapon, the C-Bomb (The Cross-Bomb), the power of Christ’s death on the cross as the LAMB of God.
“…by his death he might break the power of him who holds the power of death—that is, the devil— and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death.”
– Hebrews 2:14-15
Jesus has destroyed the death narrative.
“He has saved us and called us to a holy life—not because of anything we have done but because of his own purpose and grace. This grace was given us in Christ Jesus before the beginning of time, but it has now been revealed through the appearing of our Savior, Christ Jesus, who has destroyed death and has brought life and immortality to light through the gospel.” – 2 Timothy 1:9-10
PEACE
♞
Advertisements
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
We have to understand we still have holdovers from the Obama dark government in high level places and who continue to work against the American people. When Obama was in office, his administration’s main objective was to tear down the morale of the people by publishing propaganda and the main street media is continuing to work with Obama/Soros to do this. We must maintain our courage until we can rid the country of Soros/Obama and his treasonous acts.
North Korea should be smart enough to realize if they do anything
by using their military – the retaliation could come from any part of the bases throughout the world. Plain and simple.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLike