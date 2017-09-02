Why no one trusts the media: They are now laser-focused on how Trump eats his steak

From Popsugar: It’s no secret that Donald Trump’s diet is not exactly nutritionist recommended, but the president’s steak-eating habits in particular have people talking more and more lately. Trump prefers to order his steak well done, and at a dinner at the BLT Steakhouse, the restaurant inside the Trump Hotel in Washington DC, he reportedly dipped it in ketchup, too.
“The president ordered a well-done steak. An aged New York strip. He ate it with ketchup as he always does,” a waiter at the restaurant said, according to the Independent Journal Review’s report of Trump’s dinner at his steakhouse.
And now Anthony Bourdain isn’t the only one judging Trump for his steak preferences. Not only are people calling Trump out on Twitter, but some people are also pointing out that Trump’s habits might speak to a larger mentality.
Eater has analyzed Trump’s steak habits even further in an op-ed about why the way Donald Trump eats his steak matters, saying, “A person who won’t eat his steak any doneness but well is a person who won’t entertain the notion that there could be a better way. A person who refuses to try something better is a person who will never make things good.” The opinion piece points out that this eating habit might imply a fear of risk-taking and adaptability.
What do you think about the whole conversation: are people taking it too far, or does the fact that Trump orders his steak well done (with ketchup) bother you?
Here’s my answer: Keep up this insane baloney and you’re going to have another four years of a Trump presidency to whine about!
DCG
But not a word about how America’s GDP has increased 3+% after just 7 months of Trump as President, more than Obama’s entire 8 years.
Nor any mention of how the National Debt decreased by $10 billion after one month in office, Dr. E.!
Bc he orders his steak well done, that means he refuses to try anything better?? Who determines the best way to eat a steak??? The insanity behind the left knows no limits.
More inanity. I say mostly what everyone hates about Trump (those who do) is the fact that he is a business man, successful, and a billionaire: envy is the name of the game. And of course, he called the system out, takes no BS from the commie, socialist libturds who want America on her knees, said he wanted to drain the swamp, etc. Yep, I reckon envy is the name of the game. Of course, the way Trump eats, and the fact he eats steak, is also a threat to the world, because cow and bull farts (and shite) are a problem, and Trump is not a vegan! Bad POTUS, won’t sit and won’t stay! I say screw them all and let them drool and turn green with envy all they want.
I like mine medium rare and sometimes put catsup on it. As if it were anybody’s damn business. And, yeah, I like double scoops of Rocky Road ice cream on a sugar cone! Let’s start a civil war over that! Strange no one commended politically on Obama being a smoker and drinking cheap beer.
Again, here we have the leftist lamestream media GRASPING AT STRAWS to make their narrative work when it has no merits of its own! 25 years ago, there was a self-help book by some jerk titled, “Everything I Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” Well here we have apparatchiks of the rat’s nest on the sinking ship called mainstream news, and they are behaving like little kindergartners after they’ve all eaten a bowl of sugar!
We saw the same thing in Florida when the Bush the Younger Election was contested. I believe the state’s Attorney General, one Mrs. Harris (if I recall her name correctly) did her job as prescribed. So what did the lamestream media kooks do? They complained about her dress! They reported she had her hair done! And so it goes.
I hate stupid people. And I also hate desperate people. This ranting and raving on the part of the media is a LAME attempt to distract and deceive, while they practice some other magic when you’re not looking. It doesn’t work with me.
As I write this on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017, I am keeping the latest news on North Korea uppermost in my mind. Regardless of how President Trump eats his steak (I prefer mine blue rare), keep your eye on the Drudge Report and elsewhere on the internet. God Forbid, but in the next 10 to 20 days, the entire history of the human race may change—FOR THE WORSE. God Forbid. And Let Us Pray like we’ve never prayed before!
I always have my steak well done!! If you prefer yours any other way that is fine by me. Your ways are your ways and my ways are mine. Your opinions are yours and mine is mine. So……what’s the problem with the dem liberals? Oh….you can’t and won’t accept their ways.
