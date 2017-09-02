Why no one trusts the media: They are now laser-focused on how Trump eats his steak

From Popsugar: It’s no secret that Donald Trump’s diet is not exactly nutritionist recommended, but the president’s steak-eating habits in particular have people talking more and more lately. Trump prefers to order his steak well done, and at a dinner at the BLT Steakhouse, the restaurant inside the Trump Hotel in Washington DC, he reportedly dipped it in ketchup, too.

“The president ordered a well-done steak. An aged New York strip. He ate it with ketchup as he always does,” a waiter at the restaurant said, according to the Independent Journal Review’s report of Trump’s dinner at his steakhouse.

And now Anthony Bourdain isn’t the only one judging Trump for his steak preferences. Not only are people calling Trump out on Twitter, but some people are also pointing out that Trump’s habits might speak to a larger mentality.

Eater has analyzed Trump’s steak habits even further in an op-ed about why the way Donald Trump eats his steak matters, saying, “A person who won’t eat his steak any doneness but well is a person who won’t entertain the notion that there could be a better way. A person who refuses to try something better is a person who will never make things good.” The opinion piece points out that this eating habit might imply a fear of risk-taking and adaptability.

What do you think about the whole conversation: are people taking it too far, or does the fact that Trump orders his steak well done (with ketchup) bother you?

Here’s my answer: Keep up this insane baloney and you’re going to have another four years of a Trump presidency to whine about!

DCG

