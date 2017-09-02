Michael Moore can’t wait for America’s white men to die off

Michael Moore, that bag of toxic lard, is spewing hate again.

Recently, Moore told Fast Company that although he expects President Trump to be reelected in 2020, he takes solace in America’s changing demographics pointing to the “dying out” of white males. He said:

“Nearly 70% of the country is either female, people of color, or young adults between 18 and 35, or a combination of the three. The angry white guy is dying out, and the Census Bureau has already told us that by 2050, white people are going to be the minority, and I’m not sad to say I can’t wait for that day to happen. I hope I live long enough to see it because it will be a better country.”

Moore also spews the malicious characterization of whites, especially white men, as unregenerate racists:

“Here’s another positive thing to look at: Every year 3 million 18-year-olds become adults and [potential] voters, and we raised those kids. We’ve raised a generation of kids who don’t hate people on the basis of race, or they don’t hate somebody because they’re in love with somebody of the same gender.”

Paul Joseph Watson of InfoWars has more on Moore’s character assassinations:

Earlier this month during an appearance on CNN, Moore compared Trump supporters to rapists.

In a Twitter post, Moore demanded that Trump resign in order to spare his kids from being thrown in jail.

Back in March, Moore called on Democrats to declare a “national emergency,” claiming that President Trump and his staff are guilty of “espionage”.

Watson also points out Moore’s 180º about-face on Hillary Clinton. Despite supporting Bernie Sanders during last year’s election campaign and criticizing Hillary Clinton for being a warmonger and a Goldman Sachs-owned career politician, Moore suddenly endorsed Hillary and has been a major driving force behind anti-Trump hysteria ever since.

You may wonder why Michael Moore hates white men when he himself is one.

“White” is the colloquial term for “Caucasian” — an anthropological term of race classification denoting phenotypically similar people from the geographical regions of Europe, the Caucasus, Asia Minor, North Africa, the Horn of Africa, Western Asia, Central Asia and South Asia. While Caucasians have similar skeletal anatomy, especially cranial morphology, they vary in skin color from white to dark brown. (Wikipedia)

But Michael Moore is Jewish, specifically an Ashkenazi Jew (Ashkenazis make up 90% of over 13 million Jews worldwide), and some Jews don’t consider themselves to be white, but instead are a separate race of their own.

In an op/ed for The Times of Israel, Hila Hershkoviz bristles at the characterization of Jews as whites:

“I would like to say loud and clear: Ashkenazi Jews are not white. Every time I read about a Jew somewhere identifying as a white person, I cringe…. [W]hite is not skin color, it is first and foremost an issue history and identity. The ‘white people world’ is represented by its European (often colonial) history, it’s culture, heroes, it’s Kings, ethos, faith etc. – and Ashkenazi Jews are not part of that world. Their heroes are the Maccabees and not the Vikings or Joan of Arc, their Kings are David King of Israel and Hezekiah King of Judah (both archeologically confirmed historical figures) and not Kings Edward and George…. You are Jews not because of your “religion” (are you even religious?), but because you were born into a tribe/people called the Nation of Israel. You are not “white people” with a “Jewish religion”, you are Jews – members of a people who origniated in Judea, whether you adhere to the laws of the tribe or not…. Ashkenazi Jews are not genetically white either…. Ashkenazi Jews, whether the world likes it or not (and apparently it does not), are direct descendants of the Tribes of Israel, as we know from history, culture, science and a little something I like to call reality.”

Ashkenazis are the direct descendants of the Tribes of Israel?

How laughable.

DNA studies have found that Ashkenazis are not biological descendants of the ancient Hebrews, but rather of the Khazars, an amalgam of Turkic clans that settled the Caucasus in the early centuries CE and converted to Judaism in the 8th century. See:

Here are some more examples of Caucasian Jews who regard “whites” as their mortal enemy:

~Eowyn

