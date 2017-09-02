Eating bacon in front of Muslims is a crime in Sweden

In March of this year, Breitbart reported that a Swedish man was prosecuted for assaulting Muslim women with bacon.

Now comes the news that the man has been convicted and fined.

Daniel Iskander reports for the Swedish news and media website märsta.nu, Aug. 30, 2017, that a 53-year-old man from Stockholm, Sweden, was charged and convicted of disproportionate hatred against the public for eating bacon in front of three Muslim women and saying he hates Muslims.

The incident took place in April 2015 on the Väsby-Märsta shuttle. The women, all wearing headscarves, told police the man began to eat his bacon “demonstratively” in front of them and said “I hate Muslims, I hate negroes”. Even after the women moved to another seat, the man followed them. The whole incident lasted a few minutes, which was witnessed by another passenger and captured in the train’s surveillance footage.

In court, the man denied the accusations. He said he only wanted to eat his bacon, and that he had followed the women to apologize for upsetting them.

