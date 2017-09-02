Eating bacon in front of Muslims is a crime in Sweden

In March of this year, Breitbart reported that a Swedish man was prosecuted for assaulting Muslim women with bacon.
Now comes the news that the man has been convicted and fined.
Daniel Iskander reports for the Swedish news and media website märsta.nu, Aug. 30, 2017, that a 53-year-old man from Stockholm, Sweden, was charged and convicted of disproportionate hatred against the public for eating bacon in front of three Muslim women and saying he hates Muslims.
The incident took place in April 2015 on the Väsby-Märsta shuttle. The women, all wearing headscarves, told police the man began to eat his bacon “demonstratively” in front of them and said “I hate Muslims, I hate negroes”. Even after the women moved to another seat, the man followed them. The whole incident lasted a few minutes, which was witnessed by another passenger and captured in the train’s surveillance footage.
In court, the man denied the accusations. He said he only wanted to eat his bacon, and that he had followed the women to apologize for upsetting them.
Convicted of “hatred against the public,” the defendant was fined 9,000 kronor or SEK ($1,125) and ordered to pay SEK 5000 ($625) in damages to each of three women.
H/t Jihad Watch
This is to be expected of a country where their men willingly don pink pussy-hats.
~Eowyn
The Swedish government needs to get its head out it ass or it will be their heads being served. Socialist idiots are offensive to those with functioning brains.
So the Muslim can take a dump on the city street, wipe his arse with his hand, and THEY are offended by bacon?
I would bet it is a made up story. Either the muslim dingbats are making it up, the media is lying, or both. But then, it is no real crime, any how. A prime example of ex post facto law.
“I would bet it is a made up story.”
I gave embedded links not only to my source, a legitimate Swedish news website, but also Jihad Watch. But you’re too lazy to check them out, opting to accuse me of making up this story. I sure don’t appreciate it.
Nahhhh, the Rag heads look so greasy betcha they hide in the tents and eat American Bacon instead of camel tails, yuk. 😳
It would have been more interesting if he hated bacon but “liked” Muslims, in a carnal sense. “Disproportionate hatred against the public”? So, what is the legal “test” for this? How many Muslims and/or Negroes is he allowed to hate per pound?
When these guys who “like” goats decide that they like white women too, is that “hatred”? My guess is “no”, just lack of familiarity with local custom.
