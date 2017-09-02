Advertisements

Eating bacon in front of Muslims is a crime in Sweden

Posted on September 2, 2017 by | 6 Comments

In March of this year, Breitbart reported that a Swedish man was prosecuted for assaulting Muslim women with bacon.

Now comes the news that the man has been convicted and fined.

Daniel Iskander reports for the Swedish news and media website märsta.nu, Aug. 30, 2017, that a 53-year-old man from Stockholm, Sweden, was charged and convicted of disproportionate hatred against the public for eating bacon in front of three Muslim women and saying he hates Muslims.

The incident took place in April 2015 on the Väsby-Märsta shuttle. The women, all wearing headscarves, told police the man began to eat his bacon “demonstratively” in front of them and said “I hate Muslims, I hate negroes”. Even after the women moved to another seat, the man followed them. The whole incident lasted a few minutes, which was witnessed by another passenger and captured in the train’s surveillance footage.

In court, the man denied the accusations. He said he only wanted to eat his bacon, and that he had followed the women to apologize for upsetting them.

Convicted of “hatred against the public,” the defendant was fined 9,000 kronor or SEK ($1,125) and ordered to pay SEK 5000 ($625) in damages to each of three women.

H/t Jihad Watch

This is to be expected of a country where their men willingly don pink pussy-hats.

On March 7, 2017, to show their solidarity with International Women’s Day, the board of directors of Byggnads, a construction workers trade union in Stockholm, Sweden, tweeted this picture of themselves wearing pink pussyhats.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in EU/Eurozone, Europe's refugee crisis, Insanity, Islam, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Muslim refugees and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

6 responses to “Eating bacon in front of Muslims is a crime in Sweden

  1. JCscuba | September 2, 2017 at 4:29 pm | Reply

    The Swedish government needs to get its head out it ass or it will be their heads being served. Socialist idiots are offensive to those with functioning brains.

    Like

  2. lophatt | September 2, 2017 at 4:33 pm | Reply

    So the Muslim can take a dump on the city street, wipe his arse with his hand, and THEY are offended by bacon?

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Kevin J Lankford | September 2, 2017 at 4:44 pm | Reply

    I would bet it is a made up story. Either the muslim dingbats are making it up, the media is lying, or both. But then, it is no real crime, any how. A prime example of ex post facto law.

    Like

    • Dr. Eowyn | September 2, 2017 at 4:49 pm | Reply

      “I would bet it is a made up story.”

      I gave embedded links not only to my source, a legitimate Swedish news website, but also Jihad Watch. But you’re too lazy to check them out, opting to accuse me of making up this story. I sure don’t appreciate it.

      Liked by 1 person

  4. Alma | September 2, 2017 at 5:09 pm | Reply

    Nahhhh, the Rag heads look so greasy betcha they hide in the tents and eat American Bacon instead of camel tails, yuk. 😳

    Like

  5. lophatt | September 2, 2017 at 6:10 pm | Reply

    It would have been more interesting if he hated bacon but “liked” Muslims, in a carnal sense. “Disproportionate hatred against the public”? So, what is the legal “test” for this? How many Muslims and/or Negroes is he allowed to hate per pound?

    When these guys who “like” goats decide that they like white women too, is that “hatred”? My guess is “no”, just lack of familiarity with local custom.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: