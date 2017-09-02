California Catholic school removed statue of Jesus & Mary so as not to alienate students

Founded in 1850, San Domenico Catholic School in San Anselmo in the San Francisco Bay Area serves 671 students grades K-12, and is California’s oldest independent school and first Catholic school. The school is not an archdiocesan school, but an independent school sponsored by the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael.
In an effort to make the Catholic school more “inclusive” and less “alienating” to prospective students, the school recently removed 162 Catholic statues and icons, including a statue of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus. The statues were stored in the school’s basement or donated to “appreciative recipients”.
Chair of San Domenico School’s board of trustees Amy Skewes-Cox justified the relocation and removal of some of the school’s 180 religious icons as “completely in compliance” with San Domenico’s new strategic plan:
“If you walk on the campus and the first thing you confront is three or four statues of St. Dominic or St. Francis, it could be alienating for that other religion, and we didn’t want to further that feeling.”
Nor is the Catholic school offering Catechism classes. Head of School Cecily Stock said the year before last the school began offering catechism after school and then last year phased it out entirely because:
“We had very few families interested. I think last year it was fewer than five. It just made sense to have the students prepare for communion with their local parishes where they would be with a larger group of students. Over the last few years we’ve had fewer Catholic students as part of the community and a larger number of students of various faith traditions. Right now about 80 percent of our families do not identify as Catholic.”
Instead of teaching students about Catholic theology and doctrines, San Domenico provides students with instruction in world religions and philosophy because truth is relative and subjective:
- School principal Stocks says: “It’s really about empowering each student and giving them the information so they can discover their own purpose, their own truth”.
- Mirza Khan, the school’s director of philosophy, ethics and world religions, says: “The Dominican teaching philosophy is not to teach there is only one truth.”
Outraged parent Shannon Fitzpatrick, who has an 8-year-old son enrolled at the school, sees the removal of the statues as a steady erosion of the San Domenico’s Catholic image. In a letter to school officials, Fitzpatrick wrote:
“Articulating an inclusive foundation appears to mean letting go of San Domenico’s 167-year tradition as a Dominican Catholic school and being both afraid and ashamed to celebrate one’s heritage and beliefs. In our time here, the word ‘Catholic’ has been removed from the mission statement, sacraments were removed from the curriculum, the lower school curriculum was changed to world religions, the logo and colors were changed to be ‘less Catholic,’ and the uniform was changed to be less Catholic.”
So what would be the point for Catholic parents to send their kids to San Domenico?
Source: California Catholic Daily; FoxNews
H/t Barbara R. and rr.
~Eowyn
Here’s an idea that would save these people from being Hypocrites-Just publicly declare their community to be a Godless society where God is no longer relevant and close up shop completely. That’s exactly what they’re saying by caving to the Lunatic Fringe.
LikeLike
Pingback: California Catholic school removed statue of Jesus & Mary so as not to alienate students — Fellowship of the Minds – NZ Conservative Coalition
Because it is an independent school from the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael should WALK OUT in protest!
LikeLike
“So what would be the point for Catholic parents to send their kids to San Domenico?” None. Might as well send them to public indoctrination facilities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Might as well send them to public indoctrination facilities
. . . that are much cheaper!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s very sad. Over the last few decades there has been a decline in vocations as well as Catholic education. There are also fewer “religious” in orders that specialize in education.
It is more and more common for Catholic schools to hire lay teachers under the direction of other laymen. Comparatively speaking, they don’t pay much.
Many clergy and religious are highly educated and talented. Having dedicated their lives to God they are not concerned with money. They survive on a small stipend. That is not the case with the lay teachers.
Your question is a good one. Indeed, why bother? While it is expensive, at least one could rest assured that religion was a part of your kid’s education. Now it appears that isn’t necessarily the case. Anyone wishing to be “offended” by religious statuary should be free to do so. I couldn’t care less.
LikeLike
Liberals at least and probably lesbians. First bad sign – hyphenated last name. It’s not always bad but it makes me wonder. Why? What t(pardon the language) the HELL are the Catholics that OWN this school thinking by throwing God out of a Catholic school?
LikeLike
I’d like to know what the local bishop thinks of this. Did they ask him? If they did, and he agreed, he must be one of Pope Francis’ fellow travelers.
LikeLike
since they are more concerned with being PC, they should just drop “Catholic”, remove any remaining crosses, and call their school a private school; this way, the rest of their liberal, atheist, non-Christian buddies can drop off their kids without “fear” of their children learning something biblical….so sad. Or, they can get right with God, have faith, stand their ground against PC bullies, and stop sacrificing the opportunity to teach children about Christ.
Personally, I’d take my kid out of that school and call them “hypocrites”. What Christian parent would want to pay a “Christian” school to use ‘of this world’ teachings to its students?
A liberal Christian is an oxymoron.
LikeLiked by 1 person