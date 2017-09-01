Liberal Insanity: SPLC hate-group urges activists to take down 3 Army bases with Confederate names

Pete Hasson reports for The Daily Caller, Aug. 31, 2017, that the left-wing hate-group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is calling on “activists” to “take down” three of America’s largest Army bases because they are named after Confederate generals and therefore have “the potential to unleash more turmoil and bloodshed” like what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia last month. The three bases are:

Fort Hood in Texas, named after Confederate General John Bell Hood.

in Texas, named after Confederate General John Bell Hood. Fort Bragg in North Carolina, named after Confederate General Braxon Bragg.

in North Carolina, named after Confederate General Braxon Bragg. Fort Benning in Georgia, named after Confederate States Army Brigadier General Henry L. Benning.

The SPLC has the three Army bases — as well as elementary and middle schools, local streets and even entire towns — on its list of 1,500 “Confederate monuments” and recommends their removal as the only option. The SPLC website states:

“More than 1,500 Confederate monuments stand in communities like Charlottesville with the potential to unleash more turmoil and bloodshed. It’s time to take them down.”

The SPLC is urging leftists around the country to flood their local newspapers with letters to the editor urging the removal of the monuments.

Given the willingness of the Left to destroy so-called Confederate and other national monuments, the SPLC’s campaign against the army bases could serve as a dogwhistle for militants to resort to extreme measures against those bases.

The SPLC’s map of “Confederate monuments” resembles the group’s “hate map” that identifies conservative and Christian organizations as “hate groups” and which inspired domestic terrorist Floyd Lee Corkins II to shoot up the Family Research Center in 2012.



