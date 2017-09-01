Liberal Insanity: SPLC hate-group urges activists to take down 3 Army bases with Confederate names

Pete Hasson reports for The Daily Caller, Aug. 31, 2017, that the left-wing hate-group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is calling on “activists” to “take down” three of America’s largest Army bases because they are named after Confederate generals and therefore have “the potential to unleash more turmoil and bloodshed” like what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia last month. The three bases are:
- Fort Hood in Texas, named after Confederate General John Bell Hood.
- Fort Bragg in North Carolina, named after Confederate General Braxon Bragg.
- Fort Benning in Georgia, named after Confederate States Army Brigadier General Henry L. Benning.
The SPLC has the three Army bases — as well as elementary and middle schools, local streets and even entire towns — on its list of 1,500 “Confederate monuments” and recommends their removal as the only option. The SPLC website states:
“More than 1,500 Confederate monuments stand in communities like Charlottesville with the potential to unleash more turmoil and bloodshed. It’s time to take them down.”
The SPLC is urging leftists around the country to flood their local newspapers with letters to the editor urging the removal of the monuments.
Given the willingness of the Left to destroy so-called Confederate and other national monuments, the SPLC’s campaign against the army bases could serve as a dogwhistle for militants to resort to extreme measures against those bases.
The SPLC’s map of “Confederate monuments” resembles the group’s “hate map” that identifies conservative and Christian organizations as “hate groups” and which inspired domestic terrorist Floyd Lee Corkins II to shoot up the Family Research Center in 2012.
~Eowyn
http://freebeacon.com/issues/southern-poverty-law-center-transfers-millions-in-cash-to-offshore-entities/
Ha, we’re all on the same “wave length.” While I was typing (see next) you posted the same link. That’s an excellent article.
Hopefully, the Military & its “Commander in Chief” (POTUS) will IGNORE this latest “cry” from the SPLC. Next to Soros, the SPLC is the most bottom-feeder group of scums to ever exist & they actually need to be outlawed themselves. I’m glad they (& GuideStar & Amazon) are finally being sued by D. James Kennedy’s ministry in S. FLA — & by Liberty Counsel who filed a prior lawsuit in late June this year.
There’s an article dated yesterday morning re the SPLC which is chock full of juicy monetary details for years 2014-2015:
8/31/17: “Southern Poverty Law Center Transfers Millions in Cash to Offshore Entities — Left-wing nonprofit pays lucrative six-figure salaries to top management”:
http://freebeacon.com/issues/southern-poverty-law-center-transfers-millions-in-cash-to-offshore-entities/
Experts opinions’ in the article say it is highly unusual & suspicious for a supposed non-profit to be transferring money to off-shore entities.
The article also hints that the SPLC is nothing but a fraud fund-raising entity in order to enrich itself (reminds me of all the “fundraisers” after false flag events!). “It’s like a perpetual motion machine for fundraisers.”
SPLC is not “breaking its bank” in order to help the poor, the disadvantaged, & the “discriminated against”:
“The SPLC, which claims to boast a staff of 75 lawyers who practice in the area of children’s rights, economic justice, immigrant justice, LGBT rights, and criminal justice reform, reported spending only $61,000 on legal services in 2015.”
I guess 2015 was a light year for people in need of SPLC’s “services”!
The SPLC should be prosecuted under the RICO Statutes, and President Trump really should identify them as a terrorist organization. I’m not going to hold my breath, however.
The SPLC has agreed to help Google and You Tube to identify “hate groups,” and for this effort to censor people’s free speech rights, they should be prosecuted for racketeering. This organization is lower than the ACLU—and that’s saying a lot.
“…recommends their removal as the only option” As usual with libtards, it’s their way or nothing.
I don’t believe the Feds will cave to this hate group.
THESE COMMUNISTS WILL NOT STOP UNTIL FATHERHOOD MOTHER HOOD AND LIFE ITSELF IS MADE WORTHLESS! JUST LIKE THEIR MISERABLE LIVES! THEY DON’T STAND FOR ANYTHING OR BELIEVE IN ANYTHING!
Dr. E. Great find. Let the try and look for the video of their dead bodies later. Film at 11:00, Thanks, reblogging this at my spot. J.C.
It seems to me that a little Jujutsu (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jujutsu) is in order. If I was asked to identify the epicenter of racism in the U.S. from the standpoint of origin and rightful blame, Confederate monuments dispersed around the country would be the LAST targets of my concern. The leftists need to be reminded (over and over again) that the real seat of racism in the U.S. (as far as origin goes) likely centers on those organizations that once worked to bring about the U.S. Civil War itself. Three in particular were secret societies: Skull & Bones, Freemasonry and the Knights of the Golden Circle (of which only the first two still exist). BTW, the KKK was likely the product of a secret society… Anyway, the ultimate act of racism is murder and no organization is more guilty of murdering blacks in large numbers than Skull & Bones–especially given its relationship to the CIA. Indeed, the CIA–with its long history of committing human atrocities around the globe–preferentially hires from the ranks of Skull & Bones. Here at home, in the midst of the American eugenics movement (which spanned almost three decades beginning about 1900), it was Skull & Bones that was responsible for the continued deaths of thousands upon thousands of poor black (and white) Americans from the disease, pellagra. In 1914, Dr. Goldberger of the U.S. Public Health Service announced his discovery that pellagra was a disease of malnutrition and he showed that it could be treated simply by introducing meat and dairy products into the diets of pellagra sufferers (whose diets otherwise consisted largely of corn). Despite this revolutionary announcement, just three years later the National Pellagra Commission, headed by eugenicist and Skull & Bones puppet, Charles B. Davenport–at the time the director of the Eugenics Record Office–authored the commission’s report on pellagra in which it was stated that pellagra was the result of inferior heredity. In other words, pellagra was blamed on the victim’s own genetics. Because of this and continued disinformation created by Davenport and his circle of Malthusians, poor rural Americans continued to die in large numbers from this dreaded disease for the next two decades at which time it was shown that the vitamin behind curing pellagra was nicotinic acid, otherwise known today as niacin. Some believe that as many as six million rural, poverty-stricken Americans died as a result of this one act of scientific fraud (and this doesn’t even take into account the millions that likely died during the reconstruction period). Unfortunately, this dark moment in American history has been forever committed to the memory hole and as a result, the zombie left is today able to misdirect its blame for racism onto all white Americans (not to mention large chunks of granite and marble)… So, the next time you encounter leftists bitching about racism, be sure to remind them how the racist, Malthusian Skull & Bones, which is today proudly head-quartered on Yale University’s campus, helped to bring about the widespread death of thousands of black Americans. — the postman (truthbetold.strangled.net)
