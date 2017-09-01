Feminists are insufferable: Tweet of a man rescuing a woman and child is “sexist”

Toxic masculinity at work in Houston/AP Photo

A picture of a man rescuing a woman and her child in the Hurricane Harvey tragedy surfaced on the internet (see the above precious photo). It has caused much scorn for the feminists and gender study professors about the role of men and women in society.

Matt Walsh, a columnist for The Blaze, tweeted out the above picture with the caption, “Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says”

This tweet and the accompanying photo set the internet ablaze with cries of his tweet being “sexist,” “outdated” and “misogynistic.”

Time Magazine (via Fortune) had an “actual gender studies professor” weigh in on the “controversial” tweet. Christina Wolbrecht, associate professor in the Department of Political Science and director of the Program of American Democracy at the University of Notre Dame, responded to Walsh’s message in a series of 12 tweets.

Here’s what the gender studies professor had to say:

“Care work (for children, infirm, elderly) is necessary for human flourishing & has been traditionally performed by women for free, which contributes to women’s lesser financial & politics power. As care work has moved into the market, it remains poorly paid & overwhelmingly female, which again makes women more vulnerable. We [love] to laud a woman “cradling her child” but don’t provide paid maternity leave or support quality childcare & good pay/benefits for childcare workers (women, immigrants). But wait! There’s more! As budgets for care work (mental health, health care) have been cut, a lot of that work has shifted to agencies like police & fire, who often lack training & capacity, and result in troubling outcomes. At same time, economists note that a central challenge to male workers is skills mismatch – men reluctant to take jobs in expanding care sector, partly bc jobs are “female”, partly bc they are low paying, low prestige (bc their “women’s jobs”). IN SUM your rigid and illogical sexual division of labor, & related hierarchy of value, hurts both women & men, the US economy, & the flourishing of society as a whole. The value of work – holding the baby or carrying the mother should be recognized & rewarded, no matter who performs it. Given how much care is needed, all hands on deck.”

If I am mistaken, I believe Mark’s original tweet DID recognize and reward the mom for protecting her child. But that’s not good enough for the libtards who can’t see the natural and instinctual beauty in a man rescuing and protecting a mother and child.

Of course, the idea that a man should have to rescue a woman and child is a NO NO for feminists. In their minds, we need to erase the social and cultural constructions of masculinity. After all, they don’t need a man to save them!

Here’s the difference between feminists and conservative women (who absolutely LOVED that tweet/photo): We understand the physical and mental differences that God gives men and women. God designed the fundamental biology of each sex for specific reasons that we should celebrate.

We completely adore the strong men in our lives who protect us, shelter us, love us, and would give their lives for us. We value them for being the testosterone-filled manly-men that they are!

IN SUM, this toxic masculinity is a beautiful thing!

DCG

Advertisements