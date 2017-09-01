Alex Jones & Larry Nichols on Hillary Clinton’s pact with the devil

Larry Nichols was a close associate of the Clintons from 1978-1988. In 2013, Nichols admitted he was also the Clintons’ hired assassin.

In an interview with InfoWars‘ Alex Jones conducted during last year’s presidential campaign, the video of which was uploaded by Nichols to YouTube on August 15, 2017, Nichols and Jones covered some familiar ground that’s known to regular readers of FOTM:

The MSM’s slavish allegiance to Hillary Clinton.

to Hillary Clinton. The Clintons’ theft of billions of dollars in donations for Haiti’s earthquake relief.

of billions of dollars in donations for Haiti’s earthquake relief. Hillary Clinton’s foul mouth .

. Hillary’s abusive treatment of Secret Service agents.

of Secret Service agents. Hillary being a satanist , going to a “witch’s church” in Los Angeles about every 4 to 6 weeks.

Nichols and Jones also divulged some new nuggets of information about Hillary Clinton which suggest she is demonically possessed:

(1) Indiscriminate sexual promiscuity

Citing a National Enquirer story, “Hillary Fixer Breaks Ranks: I Arranged Sex Trysts For Her — With Men & Women,” Jones said that Hillary has a promiscuous sexual appetite (like her husband, Bill): “In between events, she’ll go into, like, a powder room and have sex with a woman or a man. I mean it just shows an addiction she has to have everything.”

(2) “There’s nothing there”

Jones said he was told by Special Forces and Blackwater ops who did security detail for Hillary in Iraq and elsewhere that she “won’t talk to anybody unless she’s cussing at you, and then she’ll almost like a robot just switch off, like going into a trance . . . it’s like there’s nothing there.” Nichols confirmed this, saying that Hillary “would just wig out.”

See also “Hillary Clinton’s changing appearance: Special lighting and body double”.

It should be noted that the late Father Malachi Martin, in his book Hostage to the Devil: The Possession and Exorcism of Five Contemporary Americans, described the demon possessed as vacuums — “there’s nobody there”.

(3) Pact with the Devil

Nichols said that when Hillary’s visits to the witch’s church “got really bad,” he confronted her and advised her, since she supposedly is a Methodist, to “at least for public show, stand up and say you believe in God”.

Hillary turned and stepped away from Nichols, tilted her head back and said, “You know I can’t do that.”

What Hillary said has haunted Nichols all these years. He asks: “What did she mean ‘you know I can’t do that’? She made a deal with the devil? If there’s ever been a person who has made a deal with the devil, I cannot imagine that they would act any different than Hillary Rodham Clinton. She’s evil, she’s mean. Bill’s a goodtimer, he just wants the perks, buddy, that’s all he wants. Hillary is pure, deep evil, meaner than anything you’ve ever come in contact with.”

See also “Evidence that Hillary Clinton and her associates are satanists”.

(4) The Odor

At this point, Jones interrupted Nichols, calling Hillary “nauseating” and a “demon”.

Nichols responded, “Anybody that’s been around her” had smelled “the odor”.

Jones chimed in, saying that the Secret Service says she smelled like “rotting meat”; Bill Clinton’s longtime mistress Dolly Kyle said Hillary was filthy, dirty and smelly; and the Clintons’ chef also said Hillary “stinks really bad”. Jones said he’s been told that Obama also “smells like rotting meat” and that “the Bible says this is what demons smell like”.

Nichols said, “The first time I met her [Hillary], she was all dirty, filthy, dirty hair, wearing a mumu, flip flops, and she smelled horrible. Well, I thought it was because of her hygiene. Later, as she started getting cleaned up and dressed up, there is an odor around that woman that if you’re in the same room as her, if you have any kind of smell sense at all, you’re gonna smell her. And it’s hard to describe — rotting meat, you know, just a rotting smell.”

Jones said, “I know Secret Service people, I mean, look scared. They said, ‘Listen, she’s scary.’ I know they’re all making jokes about it, but everybody that works her — it’s in Wikileaks — knows that this woman is like Linda Blair [the demon possessed girl in the movie The Exorcist].”

~Eowyn

