The result of TDS: MTV Video Music Awards tank, viewership declines for fourth straight year

The MTV VMA show this past Sunday night was hosted by Hillary fan Katy Perry. During her introduction to the show, Katy didn’t mention the tragedy that is striking Houston until 38 minutes into the show.

Instead, they whined about Trump. Mark Dice has a summary of how Katy Perry went full libtard and was STILL whining about Hillary losing the election (see above video).

Paris Jackson (daughter of the late Michael Jackson) whined as well. She went on about how “We must resist” and something about Nazis.

And some weird womyn whined about Colin Kaepernick. Good grief.

Your shtick is old Hollyweird. I can’t wait for the day when their Trump Derangement Syndrome finds them all in the looney bin.

From Yahoo: Simulcast on Sunday across seven total channels — and opposite the mighty Game of Thrones season finale — the MTV Video Music Awards drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, down 17 and 34 percent from last year, marking a fourth straight year of decline.

On MTV alone, the gala did 2.7 mil and a 1.4, TVByTheNumbers reports, down about 20 percent from the network’s performance a year ago.

The aforementioned Game of Thrones season ender amassed 12.1 million total viewers with its first 9/8c airing alone, marking a record audience for the sweeping HBO drama.

TVLine readers meanwhile gave Katy Perry an average grade of “D” as emcee for the VMAs.

DCG

Advertisements