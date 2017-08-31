The Left’s Pronoun Tyranny: First-grader sent to principal’s office for ‘misgendering’ another student

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees Americans’ right to free speech.
But the one-party State of California has gone whole hog in contravening that right.
Recently, California’s State Senate approved SB 219: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Long-Term Care Facility Resident’s Bill of Rights, which will make it a crime for nursing homes to use the “wrong” gender pronoun. If the State Assembly approves the bill, it will be law.
Now, California’s madness has spread to Rocklin Academy, a charter school in Rocklin, Placer County, where a first grader was terrorized when she was sent to the principal’s office after she accidentally called a classmate by the “wrong” pronoun.
Recently, Rocklin Academy was roiled by controversy after a kindergarten teacher led an in-class discussion on transgenderism that included a “gender reveal” for a 5-year-old boy who was “transitioning” to a little girl. (See DCG’s post “California kindergarten teacher leads ‘transgender’ discussion in class to introduce child ‘transitioning‘”.)
Parents were furious because they were not informed in advance and were not given the chance to opt their children from the classroom “transgender” propaganda. However, school leaders informed the parents they were not allowed to opt-out and that the state did not require the school to notify parents.
Todd Starnes reports for Fox News, Aug. 25, 2017, that the latest incident occurred during the first week of school when a first grader came across a classmate on the playground. She called the student by his given name, unaware that the boy now imagines himself to be a girl.
Karen England of California-based public policy group Capitol Resource Institute said:
“This innocent little first grader sees a classmate, calls him by the name she knew him last year and the boy reports it to a teacher. The little girl gets in trouble on the playground and then gets called out of class to the principal’s office.”
The first grader was investigated by the principal to determine whether or not she had bullied the transgender child by calling him by his original name. After about an hour it was determined the little girl had made an honest mistake and she was not punished or reprimanded.
But the girl is terribly traumatized by the incident. England said the girl “came home from school upset and crying – saying, ‘Mommy, I got in trouble at school today.’” The little girl’s mother, who asked not to be identified, immediately contacted the school to find out what had happened. She was told that whenever there is a pronoun mishap with this biological boy who now claims to be a girl — the school must investigate.
Capitol Resource Institute provided FoxNews with a letter the mother wrote, expressing her extreme concern over how the situation was handled:
“I stressed over and over with the principal that I am all for protecting the rights of [the transgender child], but my children have rights as well. It makes me sad that my daughter felt like she was punished for trying to be kind to the kid.”
Capitol Resource Institute specializes in strengthening families and is working with a number of parents at Rocklin Academy upset about the LGBT agenda being forced on their children.
Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a nationally-known conservative Christian law firm, is investigating the playground incident as well as the classroom lesson on gender identity. An ADF spokesman said:
“Our focus is on ensuring that every student’s privacy is protected and that parental rights, including the right to be notified that before children are exposed to gender identity teaching, are respected by the school officials.”
Todd Starnes reached out to Rocklin Academy numerous times, but they did not return his phonecalls.
Starnes concludes:
“What’s happening at Rocklin Academy is an example of how schools have become indoctrination grounds for the LGBT agenda. And the only way to stop the indoctrination is for moms and dads to take a stand. It may be unpleasant and it may be uncomfortable, but we’ve got to stand up to these activist bullies.”
Here are the websites of Capitol Resource Institute and the Alliance Defending Freedom:
- http://capitolresource.org/. To donate, go here.
- https://www.adflegal.org/. To donate, go here.
See also:
- American College of Pediatricians speaks truth on transgenderism
- How surgery makes a fake vagina for MtF ‘transgenders’
- The truth about transgenderism and ‘gender reassignment’ surgery
- A transsexual regrets his ‘gender-reassignment’ surgery
~Eowyn
Stuff like this makes me so angry at all these phony, pathetic bible prophecy ‘experts’. They are all saying that the recent hurricane that affected Houston, Texas, along with the entire area was a warning from God. What did the people and the city of Houston do to deserve that disaster? If it was any warning from God, it would have been directed by God towards the Godless State of California. California is the Haven for the LBGTQ reprobates, produce pornography, legalize partial birth abortions,place the rights of the State over the rights of parents, produce movies that mock God, the Bible, Christianity, the family, etc.In closing, Houston, Texas is innocent whereas California, the Godless State it is, gets another free ride as usual.
Why do you wish destruction on California? Some of FOTM’s most faithful readers/commenters live in California. Not everyone who want to, can leave. Then there are the innocent animals and wildlife….
I dont want to see the destruction of Cali either but I dont understand why those states don’t ‘get it good’ (minus lives spared)
Whoops, I wrote that all screwey lol
Hope you’re well, Dr. Eowyn 🙂
California used to be the best place in the world to live, I left in 1997 because I saw which way the State was going, straight to Hades/to the extreme left. Now, I can no longer tolerate visiting that State. Even if I’m offered a great paying job I will refuse. California is a cesspool, and it can no longer be saved, it is beyond redemption. The only thing that could save California is North Korea, with several well placed nukes. Let’s pray…
To borrow a shop-worn phrase from the left, “Keep your laws off my personal pronouns.”
