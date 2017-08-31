The Left’s Pronoun Tyranny: First-grader sent to principal’s office for ‘misgendering’ another student

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees Americans’ right to free speech.

But the one-party State of California has gone whole hog in contravening that right.

Recently, California’s State Senate approved SB 219: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Long-Term Care Facility Resident’s Bill of Rights, which will make it a crime for nursing homes to use the “wrong” gender pronoun. If the State Assembly approves the bill, it will be law.

Now, California’s madness has spread to Rocklin Academy, a charter school in Rocklin, Placer County, where a first grader was terrorized when she was sent to the principal’s office after she accidentally called a classmate by the “wrong” pronoun.

Recently, Rocklin Academy was roiled by controversy after a kindergarten teacher led an in-class discussion on transgenderism that included a “gender reveal” for a 5-year-old boy who was “transitioning” to a little girl. (See DCG’s post “California kindergarten teacher leads ‘transgender’ discussion in class to introduce child ‘transitioning‘”.)

Parents were furious because they were not informed in advance and were not given the chance to opt their children from the classroom “transgender” propaganda. However, school leaders informed the parents they were not allowed to opt-out and that the state did not require the school to notify parents.

Todd Starnes reports for Fox News, Aug. 25, 2017, that the latest incident occurred during the first week of school when a first grader came across a classmate on the playground. She called the student by his given name, unaware that the boy now imagines himself to be a girl.

Karen England of California-based public policy group Capitol Resource Institute said:

“This innocent little first grader sees a classmate, calls him by the name she knew him last year and the boy reports it to a teacher. The little girl gets in trouble on the playground and then gets called out of class to the principal’s office.”

The first grader was investigated by the principal to determine whether or not she had bullied the transgender child by calling him by his original name. After about an hour it was determined the little girl had made an honest mistake and she was not punished or reprimanded.

But the girl is terribly traumatized by the incident. England said the girl “came home from school upset and crying – saying, ‘Mommy, I got in trouble at school today.’” The little girl’s mother, who asked not to be identified, immediately contacted the school to find out what had happened. She was told that whenever there is a pronoun mishap with this biological boy who now claims to be a girl — the school must investigate.

Capitol Resource Institute provided FoxNews with a letter the mother wrote, expressing her extreme concern over how the situation was handled:

“I stressed over and over with the principal that I am all for protecting the rights of [the transgender child], but my children have rights as well. It makes me sad that my daughter felt like she was punished for trying to be kind to the kid.”

Capitol Resource Institute specializes in strengthening families and is working with a number of parents at Rocklin Academy upset about the LGBT agenda being forced on their children.

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a nationally-known conservative Christian law firm, is investigating the playground incident as well as the classroom lesson on gender identity. An ADF spokesman said:

“Our focus is on ensuring that every student’s privacy is protected and that parental rights, including the right to be notified that before children are exposed to gender identity teaching, are respected by the school officials.”

Todd Starnes reached out to Rocklin Academy numerous times, but they did not return his phonecalls.

Starnes concludes:

“What’s happening at Rocklin Academy is an example of how schools have become indoctrination grounds for the LGBT agenda. And the only way to stop the indoctrination is for moms and dads to take a stand. It may be unpleasant and it may be uncomfortable, but we’ve got to stand up to these activist bullies.”

Here are the websites of Capitol Resource Institute and the Alliance Defending Freedom:

See also:

~Eowyn

