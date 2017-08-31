Kathy Griffin is no longer sorry about her severed Donald Trump head stint

Then why did she offer and apology and beg for forgiveness (and play the victim card ) over the incident?

I’m guessing she only apologized to ease up the Secret Service investigation. Now that the investigation is done, she’s back to being a jackass.

From Yahoo: Kathy Griffin is retracting her apology she made after the shocking image of her holding a bloodied head made to look like President Trump went viral back in May.

“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was BS,” she said on the Australian morning show Sunrise on Wednesday. “I lost everybody.”

The controversial comedienne appeared to get worked up when one of the anchors, Samantha Armytage, pressed her on the disturbing picture.

“Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing,” Griffin said.

She added that she was shocked to see her entire career turn upside down.

“I didn’t just lose one night on CNN. My entire tour was canceled within 24 hours because every single theater got all these death threats,” she added. “These Trump fans, they’re hardcore.”

She added that she was disappointed when celebrities who were not Trump supporters, like Chelsea Clinton, Debra Messing and her former CNN colleague Anderson Cooper, condemned her.

Cooper took to Twitter during the time the photo controversy came out and slammed her.

According to reports, Griffin and Cooper are no longer friends.

