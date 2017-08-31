Hurricane Harvey: Black man armed with shotgun protects neighborhood from looters

Amidst the looting in Houston, perpetrated by blacks, one principled black man, who identifies himself as an “ex-SWAT deputy,” has taken it upon himself to protect his neighborhood with a shotgun.

He says:

“Our community, it’s a shame. We need more real men out here to stand and protect where you live.”

He sees looters (off camera) attempting to loot a store, and tells them he’s an ex-SWAT deputy and is not afraid to shoot and arrest them. The looters scurry off.

The man says:

“These guys are too lazy to get a damn job. The energy they use in a robbery they need to use to rescue people.”

He says he’s a former law enforcement officer, so he understands the laws protecting private property:

“If you’re looting, you’re stealing, and that’s a violation of Texas law and federal law at a time of a catastrophe. Do not enter people’s home. Protect yourself. Constitution says you got the right to bear arms.

The New York Post reports that in a press conference on Tuesday, August 29, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo had this message for looters:

“We will catch you — and make you pay. We’re going to urge juries and judges to give you the most, the toughest sentence that you can possibly get. We’re going to push hard so that you don’t see the sunlight anytime soon.”

H/t Gateway Pundit

~Eowyn

