Hurricane Harvey: Black man armed with shotgun protects neighborhood from looters

Posted on August 31, 2017 by | 6 Comments

Amidst the looting in Houston, perpetrated by blacks, one principled black man, who identifies himself as an “ex-SWAT deputy,” has taken it upon himself to protect his neighborhood with a shotgun.

He says:

“Our community, it’s a shame. We need more real men out here to stand and protect where you live.”

He sees looters (off camera) attempting to loot a store, and tells them he’s an ex-SWAT deputy and is not afraid to shoot and arrest them. The looters scurry off.

The man says:

“These guys are too lazy to get a damn job. The energy they use in a robbery they need to use to rescue people.”

He says he’s a former law enforcement officer, so he understands the laws protecting private property:

“If you’re looting, you’re stealing, and that’s a violation of Texas law and federal law at a time of a catastrophe. Do not enter people’s home. Protect yourself. Constitution says you got the right to bear arms.

The New York Post reports that in a press conference on Tuesday, August 29, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo had this message for looters:

“We will catch you — and make you pay. We’re going to urge juries and judges to give you the most, the toughest sentence that you can possibly get. We’re going to push hard so that you don’t see the sunlight anytime soon.”

H/t Gateway Pundit

See also “Houston looters shoot volunteer rescuers; target whites and Trump supporters”.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in crime, Natural disasters, Race, United States and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

6 responses to “Hurricane Harvey: Black man armed with shotgun protects neighborhood from looters

  1. Alma | August 31, 2017 at 1:06 pm | Reply

    Shoot -questions……. will asked later!

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Alma | August 31, 2017 at 1:08 pm | Reply

    Those fellows are the real men, taking care of the neighborhood, hurrah, hurrah, yeah!

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Maryaha | August 31, 2017 at 1:22 pm | Reply

    Praise the Lord for this good man!

    Liked by 1 person

  5. chemtrailssuck | August 31, 2017 at 1:25 pm | Reply

    Good for him! Wish there were more out there that did stuff like this.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. lophatt | August 31, 2017 at 2:22 pm | Reply

    The key to the “race problem”is to stop talking about it. If we focused on the “we” in us, instead of the “them” in them, we’d all get along fine. It is so blatantly obvious that this is being used to divide and conquer.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s