As predicted: San Antonio’s Robert E. Lee high school changes its name because libtards want to erase history

Posted on August 31, 2017 by | 2 Comments

robert e lee high school

The mask is off. They DO want to erase our history.

Who wants to tell the special snowflakes that changing a high school name does not change history?

From Fox News: The school board of Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, Texas, voted to change its name in the face of increasing pressure (from whom exactly?) after the Charlottesville riots. (The school is now Lee High School.)

The entire board voted for the change, compared to a 5-2 vote to keep the name in 2015.

The school got rid of the Confederate flag in 1991. A petition for changing the school’s name was backed by 12,000 people.

One group, SATX4 (from their Twitter bio: “San Antonian’s for EXPOSING SYSTEMIC RACIAL INJUSTICE | we are the justice we want to see), lobbied for the name change as well as the removal of Travis Park’s Confederate monument in downtown San Antonio.

“The Confederacy cannot and should not be whitewashed,” the group stated. “The idea that Robert E. Lee is part of a history that cannot be erased must be defeated. This stops today.

Students hugged and some cried after the board approved the change.

The Confederate general’s ties to slavery sparked renewed controversy after deadly race riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.

Protesters have since defaced and torn down Confederate statues as well as some of Christopher Columbus and Abraham Lincoln.

DCG

2 responses to “As predicted: San Antonio’s Robert E. Lee high school changes its name because libtards want to erase history

  1. Dr. Eowyn | August 31, 2017 at 7:32 am | Reply

    The Left’s final objective is the removal of the U.S. Constitution itself.

    Like

  2. Captain Obvious | August 31, 2017 at 7:48 am | Reply

    Some snowflake won’t be happy with Lee. It has to be Nelson Mandela High school or We Wuz Kangs High School. How about Diversity First High School? No Nazis High School sounds good as well.

    Like

