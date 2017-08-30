University of Tampa fires professor who blamed Harvey on GOP vote

From CBS News: The University of Tampa has fired a visiting assistant professor who suggested in a tweet that Hurricane Harvey‘s destruction is “instant karma” for Texas because it voted Republican.
Sociology professor Kenneth L. Storey posted the tweet and two responses on Sunday before removing the entire thread and his profile photo, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The original post, captured by conservative websites before it was removed, read, “I dont believe in instant karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesnt care about them.”
University spokesman Eric Cardenas said in a statement Tuesday that Storey was fired after the school weathered an outpouring of online outrage over the comments.
Storey issued an apology via Twitter (his account no longer exists) on Monday, saying: “I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly.”
In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, the university said “Storey has been relieved of his duties at UT, and his classes will be covered by other sociology faculty.”
“As Floridians, we are well aware of the destruction and suffering associated with tropical weather. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” the university said.
I wonder about Storey’s education, Berkley? Even a child knows better! Foolish thought that resulted in his comment. Not worthy of being a professor of any higher education in any university.
“I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly.”
What he really means is,
I deeply regret getting caught making a statement I posted yesterday. I really meant to wish death and destruction upon any group that does not agree with my political views. I hope all affected by Harvey never recover.
People who make statements like his have no conscience and no ability to be remorseful. Glad to know he was fired!
Maryaha . . . These fools who pull off such outrageous things, and then express such deep remorse . . . and as you have said, it is because they get called on their nonsense! Thank you for “telling it as it is.” As many times as we have seen a lefty do something goofy . . . wouldn’t you think they would learn? The fact that they don’t “learn” certainly backs up the claim that “liberalism is a mental disease.”
what kind of University fires a Professor for exercising freedom of speech; which is what a University is suppose to promote
