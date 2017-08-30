University of Tampa fires professor who blamed Harvey on GOP vote

From CBS News: The University of Tampa has fired a visiting assistant professor who suggested in a tweet that Hurricane Harvey‘s destruction is “instant karma” for Texas because it voted Republican.

Sociology professor Kenneth L. Storey posted the tweet and two responses on Sunday before removing the entire thread and his profile photo, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The original post, captured by conservative websites before it was removed, read, “I dont believe in instant karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesnt care about them.”

University spokesman Eric Cardenas said in a statement Tuesday that Storey was fired after the school weathered an outpouring of online outrage over the comments.

Storey issued an apology via Twitter (his account no longer exists) on Monday, saying: “I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly.”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, the university said “Storey has been relieved of his duties at UT, and his classes will be covered by other sociology faculty.”

“As Floridians, we are well aware of the destruction and suffering associated with tropical weather. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” the university said.

DCG

