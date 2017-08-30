Seat belts are racist against fat people!

In the 1970s, U.S. colleges had “assertiveness training” workshops for women.
Those workshops were successful beyond anyone’s wildest imagination because nowadays everyone is aggressively assertive and no one is ever at fault about anything.
The latest group of “assertives” are fat people.
In a video that’s gone viral, a New Zealand woman driving without a seat belt says it isn’t her fault because seat belts are “racist to fat people”:
“I can’t fit it, so what’s the point in wearing it if I can’t fit it. If they’re going to give me a fine for not fitting my seatbelt, that’s just being racist, to the fat people. They’re just being racist, like what do they think the whole world is skinny or something? What about the big people?”
When one of the passengers in the car points out fat people are not a race, the woman threatens to sue car manufacturers if she gets into an accident:
“I could actually sue, what if I crash and something happens to me because the seat belt couldn’t go around me.”
Fact: There is no excuse for overweight people not to use the seat belt because there are seat belt extenders you can buy.
Another fat woman (see below) claims that it’s “reverse rape” if a man won’t have sex with a woman because she’s fat.
Here’s an ingenious solution to obese people who find it difficult to fit into a car:
~Eowyn
oh, man! this post should be titled “Wednesday funny” because I was laughing so hard! 🙂
Leftists– making satire dangerously real for political ends since 1848.
I feel so bad for the guy to the left of the fat “model” in the wizard of shoes…her “beautiful” is going to cause her a heart attack…
and the female in the truck, she wants to sue the car manufacturer because she’s too fat to fit a normal seat belt….wow!
and the speed demon from kansas city…HAHAHA!
I think it’s called “free will” if a man won’t have sex with a fat woman. Could also be called picky, finicky, good judgement, discernment, and…I’m sure the men can come up with many more descriptions!
So now—an ideas that has nothing to do at all with skin color is racist? We have enough to deal with in society without destroying definitions of terms! Call it “size discrimination” if you must!
High grocery store shelves are “racist” to short people! I can’t reach what I want & there are no store clerks in sight! I have been sooooo “emotionally damaged” by the “trauma” of “grocery shopping” that I demand “reparations” from every tall person on the planet! Pay up! 😀 😀 😀
True story re high grocery store shelves but hey, I “got smart” & began taking a yardstick with me to the store, put it in the cart, & then used it to slide things off the top shelves! 😉 A lightweight Rubbermaid footstool also works well!
As for fat people & seatbelts, try ROPE! 😀 They could ROPE themselves in, around the back of the seat & around their front, loop it around several times, then tie a nice knot in the front, & you’re all set!
Officer (after pulling over fat lady in car): Madam, may I ask why you have rope all around you?
Fat Lady (hysterically crying because he hurt her fweeelings): Whaaa Whaaaa Whaaaaaa, because I’m tooooo fat for the seatbelt!
Officer: Sighhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!
(Funny video above with the lady being pulled by the truck! Why not just get IN the back of the truck? Can’t even climb a few steps? I guess it was a short trip & not worth it.)
Nobody twisted her arm to be this size. Racist is the wrong word for fat, it’s discrimination. I suggest getting in touch with a professional for diet and exercise. Why should the rest of us be ridiculed for not accepting “fat”? Being obese is a disease and can be treated for mental health and physical health.
