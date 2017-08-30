Seat belts are racist against fat people!

In the 1970s, U.S. colleges had “assertiveness training” workshops for women.

Those workshops were successful beyond anyone’s wildest imagination because nowadays everyone is aggressively assertive and no one is ever at fault about anything.

The latest group of “assertives” are fat people.

In a video that’s gone viral, a New Zealand woman driving without a seat belt says it isn’t her fault because seat belts are “racist to fat people”:

“I can’t fit it, so what’s the point in wearing it if I can’t fit it. If they’re going to give me a fine for not fitting my seatbelt, that’s just being racist, to the fat people. They’re just being racist, like what do they think the whole world is skinny or something? What about the big people?”

When one of the passengers in the car points out fat people are not a race, the woman threatens to sue car manufacturers if she gets into an accident:

“I could actually sue, what if I crash and something happens to me because the seat belt couldn’t go around me.”

Fact: There is no excuse for overweight people not to use the seat belt because there are seat belt extenders you can buy.

Another fat woman (see below) claims that it’s “reverse rape” if a man won’t have sex with a woman because she’s fat.

Here’s an ingenious solution to obese people who find it difficult to fit into a car:

~Eowyn

