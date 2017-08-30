FBI claims lack of public interest as reason for not releasing files on Hillary Clinton

The fix is in.

Stephen Dinan reports for The Washington Times, Aug. 29, 2017, that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) rejected a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request to release the Bureau’s files on Hillary Clinton.

Incredibly, the FBI cited the American public’s lack of interest in Hillary Clinton as the reason for turning down the FOIA request.

Attorney Ty Clevenger has been trying to get Hillary and her personal lawyers disbarred for their handling of her official emails during her time as secretary of state. Clevenger has been met with resistance among lawyers, and now his request for information from the FBI’s files has been shot down.

FBI records management section chief David M. Hardy told Clevenger in a letter on August 28, 2017:

“You have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject. It is incumbent upon the requester to provide documentation regarding the public’s interest in the operations and activities of the government before records can be processed pursuant to the FOIA.”

The FBI says it will only release records from its files if a subject consents, is dead, or is of such public interest that it overrides privacy concerns. Clevenger said he thought it would have been clear why Hillary Clinton's case is of public interest, but he sent documentation anyway, pointing to a request by members of Congress for an investigation into whether Hillary had perjured herself in testimony to Capitol Hill. See "House Judiciary Committee asks for second special prosecutor to investigate Clinton-Comey-Lynch" and "House Republicans are going after Hillary Clinton!" Clevenger told The Washington Times: "I'm just stunned. This is exactly what I would have expected had Mrs. Clinton won the election, but she didn't. It looks like the Obama Administration is still running the FBI. How can a story receive national news coverage and not be a matter of public interest? If this is the new standard, then there's no such thing as a public interest exception." So the FBI claims the American public are disinterested in Hillary Clinton? Someone should show the FBI the results of a National Enquirer "America's 25 most hated celebrities" poll, in which Hillary Clinton ranks as the second most hated (and Barack Obama the 5th most hated). Let the FBI know you want to see the FBI's files on Hillary Clinton: If you have a Twitter account, tweet President Trump about this: https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Send a tweet to Attorney General Jeff Sessions: https://twitter.com/jeffsessions

Call the FBI: (202) 324-3000

