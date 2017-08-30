FBI claims lack of public interest as reason for not releasing files on Hillary Clinton

The fix is in.
Stephen Dinan reports for The Washington Times, Aug. 29, 2017, that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) rejected a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request to release the Bureau’s files on Hillary Clinton.
Incredibly, the FBI cited the American public’s lack of interest in Hillary Clinton as the reason for turning down the FOIA request.
Attorney Ty Clevenger has been trying to get Hillary and her personal lawyers disbarred for their handling of her official emails during her time as secretary of state. Clevenger has been met with resistance among lawyers, and now his request for information from the FBI’s files has been shot down.
FBI records management section chief David M. Hardy told Clevenger in a letter on August 28, 2017:
“You have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject. It is incumbent upon the requester to provide documentation regarding the public’s interest in the operations and activities of the government before records can be processed pursuant to the FOIA.”
The FBI says it will only release records from its files if a subject consents, is dead, or is of such public interest that it overrides privacy concerns.
Clevenger said he thought it would have been clear why Hillary Clinton’s case is of public interest, but he sent documentation anyway, pointing to a request by members of Congress for an investigation into whether Hillary had perjured herself in testimony to Capitol Hill.
Clevenger told The Washington Times:
“I’m just stunned. This is exactly what I would have expected had Mrs. Clinton won the election, but she didn’t. It looks like the Obama Administration is still running the FBI. How can a story receive national news coverage and not be a matter of public interest? If this is the new standard, then there’s no such thing as a public interest exception.”
So the FBI claims the American public are disinterested in Hillary Clinton?
Someone should show the FBI the results of a National Enquirer “America’s 25 most hated celebrities” poll, in which Hillary Clinton ranks as the second most hated (and Barack Obama the 5th most hated).
Let the FBI know you want to see the FBI’s files on Hillary Clinton:
- If you have a Twitter account, tweet President Trump about this: https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
- Send a tweet to Attorney General Jeff Sessions: https://twitter.com/jeffsessions
- Call the FBI: (202) 324-3000
~Eowyn
The fix has always been in, Wray isn’t any good, neither is Rosenstein, McCabe, or any of the others. What can we expect when all of them are Democrats or globalist insider Republicans who have the same agenda.
In light of this development it is clear that the FBI is culpable and is therefore dirty. They no longer have standing and are illegitimate. Period. Any agent who stands by this outrage adds themselves to this illegitimacy. And don’t think you can regain it easily. Consent of the governed can be rescinded.
I guess somehow the FBI missed the thousands upon thousands of people across the USA chanting “Lock her up!” at Trump rallies for over a year.
The FBI is as corrupt as the CIA and the Clintons themselves, and it has been for a very long time. I can’t say any of this actually surprises me.
~ D-FensDogG
POSTSCRIPT:
Dear Dr. Eowyn, I was recently skimming a post somewhere pertaining to a so-called documentary on the KKK and White Supremacists that was produced by A&E. A couple of men who appeared on film were later claiming that most of the production had actually been scripted by A&E and they were being misrepresented by the documentary. I’ve been attempting to find that article again without success. I seemed to remember it being here at FOTM, but then my memory ain’t what it used to be (and it never was). Does any of that ring a bell for you?
I think the reference to an A&E documentary on the KKK was made by a commenter.
So now crimes are only pursued if there is INTEREST in them?
