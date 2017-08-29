Houston looters shoot volunteer rescuers; target whites and Trump supporters

The saying “No good deed goes unpunished” is a comment on the perversity of human beings.
Cajun Navy is a Louisiana-based informal organization of private recreation boat owners who assist in flood search-and-rescue efforts.
Bob Price reports for Breitbart that there are three Cajun Navy groups doing rescue work in the Houston area, where thousands remain stranded in flood waters from Hurricane Harvey.
Yesterday, one Cajun Navy group saved the life of a woman they found floating face down in a flooded roadway.
But Clyde Cain of Louisiana Cajun Navy told CNN that the rescuers are being shot at:
“We have boats being shot at if we’re not picking everybody up. We’re having to pull out for a minute. We’re dropping an airboat right now to go rescue a couple of our boats that broke, and they’re kind of under attack.”
To protect the volunteers, members of the Louisiana Cajun Navy were ordered to stand down. A message on the group’s Facebook page said that the team members are safe after they were shot at by looters posing as people needing rescue during an attempt to rob and steal the Cajun Navy boat. The post has since been taken down, but below is a screenshot of the Facebook message:
Looters are not just shooting at Cajun Navy rescuers, they are boasting about their looting with the Twitter hashtag #harveylootcrew. Here’s a sample of their tweets, congratulating themselves for targeting white people (“crackas”) and Trump supporters.
Their pictures leave no doubt as to their racial identity, but not a word about #harveylootcrew from the corrupt and deceiving MSM.
To make a terrible situation even worse, despite yesterday’s efforts to prevent uncontrolled overflow using slow release, one of two major reservoirs in Houston — the Addicks Reservoir — is spilling over for the first time in history. A Harris County Flood Control District meteorologist said the overflow from the reservoirs would eventually flow into downtown Houston, exacerbating the flood from Hurricane Harvey.
Below are the animal welfare groups that are helping to rescue and provide shelter for animals stranded in the terrible flood. Please donate!
- If you are an animal welfare professional and want to volunteer your skills to relief efforts you can submit this online form.
- Houston SPCA
- SPCA of Texas
- Houston Humane Society
- Austin Pets Alive
- Animal Defense League of Texas
Please pray for Houston!
~Eowyn
This certainly leads one to believe that . . . looters should be shot, whether they are black or white. This is the saddest of all things, that there are rabid animals amongst us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cowards like these looters will go after the most vulnerable ones most of the time. I can’t believe there are so many degenerates doing this. Actually, I can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sickened to know that people like this even exist. During a terrible tragedy these animals are out looting and bragging about it? I can only pray they get what is coming to them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Texans need to start shooting these low life bastards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Racist idiots bragging on social media. At least there is proof for future arrests.
BLM must be so proud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is likely that these “looters” are actually packs of leftist GOONS, a.k.a. AntiFa and BLM. Anything to create chaos. Since goons are unbelievably stupid, it took them a couple days to realize the grand opportunity this disaster presented for them to come in and terrorize already traumatized people. Rescuers should be armed, not stand down. When are the police everywhere going to begin arresting these thugs everywhere they show up?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reblogged this on North Carolina Pockets of Resistance and commented:
Humanity at its worse
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t help but wonder why makes someone take advantage of others tragedies????
“White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel is fond of saying, ‘You don’t ever want a crisis to go to waste; it’s an opportunity to do important things that you would otherwise avoid’.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
What Rahm Emanuel actually said was “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before” — implying that government should take advantage of a crisis to advance a hidden agenda.
https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/quotes/r/rahmemanue409199.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looters must be dealt with fire, no mercy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought that law enforcement was allowed to shoot looters, not the other way around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if they’ll charge these dumb-azz looters with manslaughter or homicide, since their actions might hurt or kill those actually needing rescue. Of course the ‘news’ never mentions this one little bit, and they make sure to try and ‘fuzz out’ the ethnicity of the perpetrators (like on yahoo when a teacher got sucker punched by a BLM (?) member.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And when one of these thugs gets shot and killed by a law abiding citizen the msm story will be “he was such a fine young man who loved puppy dogs, flowers and helping out his community”. Then the left will eat it up and go into full “social justice” mode.
LikeLike
Shoot them on sight and string them up on lamp posts as a warning. Works for buzzards in a garden…
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 1 person