Remarkable resemblance of mothers of Charlottesville and Sandy Hook victims

Alert Americans found out about crisis actors because of the Sandy Hook false flag of December 14, 2012 — professional actors who simulate, i.e., pretend to be victims or bystanders or even perpetrators in mass casualty events.

Not only are there crisis actors, there are even amputee crisis actors!

We also know that there “public relations” firms that solicit actors for events, including rallies and protests. Below is a Craig’s List ad by Los Angeles public relations firm Crowds on Demand, soliciting “actors and photographers” in Charlotte, NC, to “participate” in “events” including rallies and protests.

This morning, FOTM reader jim alerted us to a video uploaded to YouTube by Joecol Flyer, on the remarkable similarities between the mothers of two victims in two separate incidents. The two mothers are:

Susan Bro: the mother of Heather D. Heyer, 32, a paralegal who was killed on August 12, 2017 at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA, by a car allegedly driven by James A. Fields Jr. Donna Fagan-Soto: the mother of Victoria Soto, 27, a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT, who allegedly was shot to death, along with 25 other victims, by Adam Lanza on December 14, 2012.

About two hours after I watched the YouTube video, it was removed “for violating YouTube‘s policy on harassment and bullying”. Fortunately, I had taken notes from the video and viewers’ comments, which enable me to conduct my own research.

Let’s compare Susan Bro and Donna Soto!

(1) Susan Bro

According to Spokeo people search, Heather D. Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville, VA, had a relative named Susan Heyer with two ages, 60 and 68, both at the same address in Ruckersville, VA:

Susan S. Heyer , age 60, was born in October 1956.

, age 60, was born in October 1956. Susan Heyer , age 68, was born in January 1949.

Here’s a video interview of Susan Bro on Aug. 14, 2017, one day after her daughter Heather Heyer was killed. Pay close attention to Bro’s voice.

(2) Donna Soto

According to Wikipedia, Victoria Leigh Soto, born in November 1985, was 27 years old when she was gunned down by Adam Lanza while trying to protect her students. She was awarded posthumously the Presidential Citizens Medal. Victoria’s parents are Carlos Soto and Donna Fagan-Soto. Her obituary says Victoria’s siblings are Jillian, Carlee and Carlos Matthew Soto.

I found the right Donna Soto on Spokeo: Donna L. Soto of Stratford, CT, age 58. Strangely, among Donna’s relatives is Victoria Soto, who has been dead for almost 5 years:

Carlos Soto, 57.

Carlee Soto, 24.

Jillian Soto, 28.

Victoria Soto , 31, born November 1985, of Willimantic, CT. Here’s the link to her Spokeo page.

Here’s a video interview of Donna Soto on Dec. 19, 2012, five days after her daughter Victoria had been brutally gunned down.

(3) Comparison

Below are screenshots of Susan Bro and Donna Soto which I’d taken from their respective video interviews. Bear in mind that if they are the same person, Susan Bro would be a 5-year older version of Donna Soto, with undyed hair and no makeup.

↓ Click to enlarge ↓

Since people can look different in different photographs, I found some other images of the two women for another side-by-side comparison that is even more striking in their similarities. The source of the Susan Bro image is an ABC TV interview (video here); the source of the Soto image is a Getty photo of Donna Soto leaving Lordship Community Church after a funeral for her daughter Victoria on December 19, 2012, in Stratford, Connecticut.

Here are the similarities that I see:

Same egg-shaped face.

Same eyebrow shape, although Bro’s eyebrows are lighter in color.

Same deep lines, called nasolabial folds , along the sides of their mouths (see the yellow arrows I painted on the first side-by-side pics ); same dimple-indentations at the corners of their mouths (see light blue arrows).

, along the sides of their mouths (see the ); same dimple-indentations at the corners of their mouths (see light blue arrows). Both wear rectangular-shaped spectacles.

Same pudgy chin; same horizontal fold across their fat necks.

Same voice.

Both women punctuate their speech with “And” and “Um”.

Both said “And um”: Susan Bro said “And um” at the 1:47 mark in her video. Donna Soto said “And um” at the 0:35 and 1:04 marks in her video.

Both Bro and Soto used the word “passion/passionate” to describe their respective daughters: Bro said, “Heather, her entire life has been passionate about justice” (0:01 mark). Soto said, “that was her [Victoria’s] passion” (0:33 mark).

Both Bro and Soto flick their tongues out when they speak.

The dissimilarities are:

Soto’s eyes are larger (because of makeup)?

Their noses are slightly different, but that may be because of the angles of their heads.

Soto seems to have a larger mouth.

What do you think?

Speaking of the Soto family, I had noted in my post, “Remarkable resemblance of Sandy Hook victims and professional crisis actors,” that Victoria Soto’s brother and sister, Carlos Matthew and Carlee, look remarkably like the children of a professional (though obscure) actress, Jennifer Greenberg Sexton.

Also, there is an interesting video, “Car Attack Victim Heather Heyer – Where is She Now?,” which was first uploaded to YouTube, but was taken down censored by YouTube. Thankfully, the video was re-uploaded to Vimeo.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements