Petition seeks to rename Roosevelt Island, calls FDR racist

Attention snowflakes: Changing a name does not change history.
From NY Post: Roosevelt Island should be renamed because of FDR’s “racist” decision to send Japanese-Americans to internment camps during World War II, a new petition demands.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt — who led the nation through the Great Depression and WWII and told Americans they had “nothing to fear but fear itself” — is nevertheless unworthy of having his name on the 147-acre island that is home to 9,700 New Yorkers, those behind the petition claim.
“To add injury to insult, the name was taken away from the Native American people who were slaughtered by the American settlers,” said Margarita L., who started the petition.
The petition, which has a goal of 1,000 signatures, was posted Aug. 19 on the online petition site Care2Petitions.
Not wanting to say that they’ve crossed the invisible line, but yes, they’ve crossed it, and not recently either. Perhaps it’s time to formally change their nick from “Snowflakes”, to just plain “Flakes”, since that’s exactly what they’ve become. No more reasoning power is left in the heads of that bunch. A sane thought would die of loneliness if it found it’s way into one of their heads.
What’s needed here is a good, old fashioned history lesson, minus the revisionist nonsense, distortions, and sins of omission from their leftist teachers. Because, genuine history lessons seem to have been left out of the American curriculum for quite some time now, and it’s painfully obvious, especially when it comes to their slogans. They really don’t have a clue, so I vote that we, collectively, give them one, and soon, by correcting each of their distortions of our history with the truth of how things really went down ‘way back then’. They might still reject the truth, but by then it will be their informed choice to do so.
Right now, they are rejecting our heritage, that comes from our history, due to their ignorance of what really happened, and why. Even worse than that, they can’t even accurately define what exactly did happen back then, that has caused them this over-the-top outrage. However, in spite of our using the facts to refute the distortions and lies, the truth is that, these people truly don’t care what the truth is about those things they hate. They’ve decided they want to follow the demonically inspired motto, “Do What Thou Wilt”, coined by one of the devil’s most loyal followers.
So, since they’ve rejected even the idea there just might be a God who created them along with everything else, they will go on fighting us tooth and nail to try and rid themselves of all vestiges of Him along with us:
“2 The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed, saying,
3 Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.”[Psalm 2:2,3 KJV]
I love God’s response to them, though:
“4 He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.
5 Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure.”[Psalm 2:4,5 KJV]
Amen.
Why don’t we also change the name of America to Little africa?? I mean the liberal whinies ain’t going to stop whining no mater what we do!
Off topic, but here we go again. The “mother” of Heather Heyer, who “died” in Charlottesville, seems to also be the mother of one of the Sandy Hook “victims.” (Same crisis actor)
Great find! Thank you, jim.
I can’t imagine any mother supposedly in such pain speak like she did at her daughter’s funeral.
Jim, oh my gosh…it sure does appear to be the same person. I noticed in the comments on that video that some people were speculating that Heather Heyer’s father resembles Dr. Wayne Carver. Here’s a video of him. I’m not good at comparisons like this.
YouTube Censorship!
Just discovered that YouTube had taken down jim’s video “for violating YouTube’s policy on harassment and bullying”.
Good thing I’d already watched it and taken notes for a post on this, to be published later today, after my Monday morning chores of cleaning 4 big bird cages.
More American Taliban destruction of U.S. history in the name of anti-racism. But not a word from our supposed representatives in D.C. — of either political party.
Guess they(?) have not put a stop to the “vandalism” hoping the fury dies down till something else comes up. Look, this is just like when the other side riots and vandalizes, difference is IT IS ALLOWED!
T H E Y are the only racists we have always H A D.
I don’t see the problem. But we get to rename the Clinton Library as “The Rapist’s Memoirs” and Obama’s library as “The Fraud’s Library”.
