Petition seeks to rename Roosevelt Island, calls FDR racist

Attention snowflakes: Changing a name does not change history.

From NY Post: Roosevelt Island should be renamed because of FDR’s “racist” decision to send Japanese-Americans to internment camps during World War II, a new petition demands.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt — who led the nation through the Great Depression and WWII and told Americans they had “nothing to fear but fear itself” — is nevertheless unworthy of having his name on the 147-acre island that is home to 9,700 New Yorkers, those behind the petition claim.

“To add injury to insult, the name was taken away from the Native American people who were slaughtered by the American settlers,” said Margarita L., who started the petition.

The petition, which has a goal of 1,000 signatures, was posted Aug. 19 on the online petition site Care2Petitions.

DCG

