Animal Kindness

Posted on August 28, 2017 by | 3 Comments

Watch this dog open the door to let the cat in from the snow:

~Eowyn

3 responses to “Animal Kindness

  1. CP | August 28, 2017 at 5:53 am | Reply

    Too cute!

  2. Alma | August 28, 2017 at 6:25 am | Reply

    Kindness, what humans lack off!

  3. Christian Zionist | August 28, 2017 at 7:28 am | Reply

    Wonderful. I’m very disturbed at what is happening in Texas and now Louisiana and how this affects animals left tied to trees. Horrible. Please God

