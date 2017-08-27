Non-violent Trump supporter chased out of Berkeley, home of Free Speech Movement

Berkeley, CA is the home of the 1964 Free Speech Movement.
Berkeley is also chock full of liberals, and liberals pride themselves on their tolerance.
Today, despite the organizer’s announcement yesterday that a planned Anti-Marxist Rally in downtown Berkeley’s Civic Center Park is cancelled, “a handful” of Trump supporters wearing MAGA red hats showed up.
The Trump supporters are vastly outnumbered by counter-protesters, estimated by the Berkeley Police Department (BPD) to number 4,000. Among them are the Antifa, all dressed in black though unmasked, thanks to the BPD’s prohibition of masks, scarves and bandanas, as well as anything that conceivably can be used as a weapon.
The counter-protesters mean to demonstrate that, as the city’s slogan goes, “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate” by chanting “Nazis go home” and “Get the fuck out of Berkeley, don’t come back”.
So it’s all the more ironic that yelling “Go home!”, a mob of counter-protesters tore and stomped on the sign of a peaceful and diminutive Trump supporter (in big sun-hat and red t-shirt), then chased her out of the park.
Source of video: Berkeleyside
When the Left espouse “free speech”, “tolerance” and “nationalism”, what they really mean is:
Free speech for me, not for you.
No tolerance for the “intolerant”.
Black and Chicano nationalism is cool; white nationalism is white supremacy is racism.
~Eowyn
Keep it up thugs. Ya gonna guarantee four more years of Trump with these criminal antics.
Agreed.
From what I understand, these degenerates even chased the police out. Do police have no obligation to protect those who are being attacked? I guess they are too lazy or cowardly to even protect themselves now.
Notice that, even though President Trump’s visit to Phoenix last week was highly disdained by the lefties, and even though there were protesters, there were only a few people injured. The police did their job, but more importantly, Arizona’s people have the right to carry guns openly and concealed, and even the degenerates don’t want to get shot. A few thousand bikers on Trump’s side also helped.
p.s. I’m also SO thankful that our President pardoned Sheriff Arpaio!
We’re in the midst of a coup. In some areas the Soros/Obongo faction is in control. In those the cops either follow their orders or they’re fired. In other places, they are still at least somewhat loyal. In those, the cops by and large do what the mayor tells them to do.
It IS that serious. While I think the actual numbers and influence are exaggerated, it doesn’t numerically take that many to stage a coup. They are openly in sedition against the United States and nobody’s doing anything about it.
She’s certainly as stupid as mom and almost as obnoxious:
I think its a safe bet she didn’t spend much time on her prayer bones.
Ahhhh yes, it’s free speech for everyone, except those who disagree with the socialist snow flakes on college campuses. Good grief…can’t imagine a one of these poor mollycoddled sissies storming Normandy Beach, can you?
Fools all, and they are so stupid that they haven’t a clue of true history.
applications for concealed carry should skyrocket with these fools parading the streets and terrorizing people as though they have a right to do so because they are against “fascism”…do they even know what “fascism” means?
I doubt it….
They honestly believe their politics supersedes everyone else’s constitutional rights.
We all know the irony of the mobs’ antics and politics within the antifa movement…
