Non-violent Trump supporter chased out of Berkeley, home of Free Speech Movement

Berkeley, CA is the home of the 1964 Free Speech Movement.

Berkeley is also chock full of liberals, and liberals pride themselves on their tolerance.

Today, despite the organizer’s announcement yesterday that a planned Anti-Marxist Rally in downtown Berkeley’s Civic Center Park is cancelled, “a handful” of Trump supporters wearing MAGA red hats showed up.

The Trump supporters are vastly outnumbered by counter-protesters, estimated by the Berkeley Police Department (BPD) to number 4,000. Among them are the Antifa, all dressed in black though unmasked, thanks to the BPD’s prohibition of masks, scarves and bandanas, as well as anything that conceivably can be used as a weapon.

The counter-protesters mean to demonstrate that, as the city’s slogan goes, “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate” by chanting “Nazis go home” and “Get the fuck out of Berkeley, don’t come back”.

So it’s all the more ironic that yelling “Go home!”, a mob of counter-protesters tore and stomped on the sign of a peaceful and diminutive Trump supporter (in big sun-hat and red t-shirt), then chased her out of the park.

Source of video: Berkeleyside

When the Left espouse “free speech”, “tolerance” and “nationalism”, what they really mean is:

Free speech for me, not for you. No tolerance for the “intolerant”. Black and Chicano nationalism is cool; white nationalism is white supremacy is racism.

~Eowyn

