Liberalism is a Mental Disorder: Italian woman walks around naked to ‘prove’ male harassment

The YouTube video claims that this young woman in Bologna, Italy, is a feminist who walked around naked to “prove” that Italian men, not Muslim migrants, sexually harass women.
The claim is verified by a YouTube viewer who understands Italian. She wrote that the naked woman said she is doing a social experiment to prove that migrants are “good people” who “don’t fall for their urges.”
~Eowyn
(rolls eyes!)
(rolls eyes!)
Even mohammed would know a trap when he saw it. You can bet she would not parade through their no-go zones like that, or put herself any where she could be isolated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I triple dare her to do this in one of the 900 no go zones. Silly womyn…
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.express.co.uk/news/world/657520/Europe-no-go-900-EU-areas-police-lost-control/amp
LikeLike
Well, they say you can't fix stupid. I am of Scots-Irish and German background, and I was reared in a very repressive and reactionary environment. (This is not to downgrade my parents and grandmother, who had plenty to react against, in the 1960s, and did the best they could.) Take it from me: Almost no one outside of some Appalachian cult was more repressed than I, and even I had trouble suppressing my own urges.

I normally like looking at nude women for aesthetic reasons. But this time, I think I'll pass on "Lady Godiva" here. Someone ought to take her to see the Wizard of Oz FOR A BRAIN….
I normally like looking at nude women for aesthetic reasons. But this time, I think I’ll pass on “Lady Godiva” here. Someone ought to take her to see the Wizard of Oz FOR A BRAIN….
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s going to get raped. You just know it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an idiot, she is tempting fate like that. She will be raped at some point.
LikeLiked by 1 person