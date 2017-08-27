Liberalism is a Mental Disorder: Italian woman walks around naked to ‘prove’ male harassment

Posted on August 27, 2017 by | 6 Comments

The YouTube video claims that this young woman in Bologna, Italy, is a feminist who walked around naked to “prove” that Italian men, not Muslim migrants, sexually harass women.

The claim is verified by a YouTube viewer who understands Italian. She wrote that the naked woman said she is doing a social experiment to prove that migrants are “good people” who “don’t fall for their urges.”

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Europe's refugee crisis, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Muslim refugees, Radical feminists, social justice warriors/SJW. Bookmark the permalink.

6 responses to “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder: Italian woman walks around naked to ‘prove’ male harassment

  1. Pat Riot | August 27, 2017 at 5:36 am | Reply

    (rolls eyes!)

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Kevin J Lankford | August 27, 2017 at 6:38 am | Reply

    Even mohammed would know a trap when he saw it. You can bet she would not parade through their no-go zones like that, or put herself any where she could be isolated.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Steven Broiles | August 27, 2017 at 9:30 am | Reply

    Well, they say you can’t fix stupid. I am of Scots-Irish and German background, and I was reared in a very repressive and reactionary environment. (This is not to downgrade my parents and grandmother, who had plenty to react against, in the 1960s, and did the best they could.) Take it from me: Almost no one outside of some Appalachian cult was more repressed than I, and even I had trouble suppressing my own urges.

    I normally like looking at nude women for aesthetic reasons. But this time, I think I’ll pass on “Lady Godiva” here. Someone ought to take her to see the Wizard of Oz FOR A BRAIN….

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Dave | August 27, 2017 at 9:41 am | Reply

    She’s going to get raped. You just know it.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. carly | August 27, 2017 at 10:16 am | Reply

    What an idiot, she is tempting fate like that. She will be raped at some point.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s