Average “transgender” soldier unable to deploy for 238 days

From Fox News: The average transgender soldier will spend 238 days recovering from sex change surgeries and unavailable to deploy, according to an Obama administration study.
The Trump administration’s transgender ban places deployability as a determining factor into whether to admit transgender individuals into the military. The White House outlined guidelines to implement the ban within six months in a memo to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
The ability to be deployed to war zones or bases around the world is an issue for transgender soldiers who undergo taxpayer-funded sex change operations, according to a study by the RAND Corporation.
The 2016 study was commissioned by the Obama administration, which favored opening the ranks to transgender individuals, and funded by the office of former secretary of defense Ash Carter.
The study found that, on average, transgender troops seeking basic sex-change operations would be nondeployable for 238 days, or 34 weeks out of a year. The figure amounts to 65 percent of one year.
Click for more from The Washington Free Beacon.
h/t FOTM reader CP.
DCG
Tax payer money should NEVER be used for ANY elective surgery! Also if for ANY reason a soldier can deploy EXCEPT when recovering from a military job related injury, he or she should be separated from the military with no non job related medical benefits unless they have reached a retirement age! Other wise the military will be flooded with people looking for tax paid corrective surgery, refuse to deploy and want medical benefits for life. When you JOIN the military you are signing up for WORK and if called for WAR!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The people should not be expected to pay for something that has a high incidence of suicide, shortens the lifespan, and we get very little service for a long time. The average cost of surgery alone is around $130,000. That would purchase a lot of equipment that we are so short on, thanks to the Obama admin. You have about one year of a build up to the surgery, then th surgery and recovery, and then lifetime hormones. Just when did these people expect to actually serve? What man would want to jump into a foxhole with someone that just might go postal due to the hormones fighting his body?
The experts have already told us. this is a mental condition. There is already enough pressure to serve your country without added stess.
A man that says he is transgender, but fails to have the surgery is just a cross dresser or transvestite. Transgender doesn’t even exist.
I personally think this country has a whole lot more important issues to deal with right now besides this.
Why should we let such a small number of people control what the rest of the country has to absorb? Time to stop the insanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clearly, they’re lining up around the Pentagon to get this surgery and healthcare services courtesy of the taxpayers. In the meantime, the men and women who serve(d) their country with no agenda but to protect our nation has to jump through hoops for their medical services.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that’s why the high suicide rate of transgenders does not decline even after “gender reassignment” surgery, which of course does no such thing.
LikeLike
It wasn’t enough that illegally placing obama into our white house made the Republic of The United States of America and our electoral the laughing stock of the world, obama endeavored to turn our military into the biggest joke conceivable.
Only the ignorant, traitorous liars, or cowards,….referred to obama as president.
LikeLike