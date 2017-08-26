Saturday Funny: SNL makes fun of liberals

Hell must have frozen over!

H/t Jay G.

~Eowyn

  1. edwitnessEdwitness | August 26, 2017 at 7:38 am | Reply

    Did SNL just use the 3 brain cells they have left for the good of the country? That would be more incredible to believe than a dog language translator. But, there it was. Where can I get one of those things? 😀

  2. stlonginus | August 26, 2017 at 8:15 am | Reply

    SNL and Comcast (parent company of NBC/NBCUniversal) must be losing ratings with their usual propaganda. They’ve temporarily decided, “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” I wouldn’t get too excited about this. It’s the usual turnabout for expediency’s sake.
    From 2016:
    https://www.forbes.com/sites/katevinton/2016/06/01/these-15-billionaires-own-americas-news-media-companies/#53a941f4660a

