Libtards’ civility on display: Left-wing protestors plan to leave dog poop for Patriot Prayer rally

Keep it classy libtards…

From Sacramento Bee: A rally that some are calling a gathering of right-wing supporters this weekend in San Francisco could have attendees watching their every step.

The Oregon-based group Patriot Prayer is set to share its message at what is billed as a free-speech rally Saturday at Crissy Field, which sits just along the San Francisco Bay near Golden Gate Bridge. However, those protesters will likely be met by a lot of dog poop.

A man named Tuffy Tuffington says on Facebook he wants people to “leave a gift for our alt-right friends” by asking people to let their dogs “do their business” at Crissy Field before the Patriot Prayer event.

The event adds that all droppings will be cleaned Sunday.

“I just had this image of alt-right people stomping around in the poop,” Tuffington, a 45-year-old artist and designer who owns two Patterdale terriers, told The Guardian. “It seemed like a little bit of civil disobedience where we didn’t have to engage with them face to face.”

Patriot Prayer’s organizer, Joey Gibson, takes issue to his organization being called a white supremacist or racist group. “Absolutely not,” Gibson says in a video on the group’s Facebook page. “I believe in what’s on the inside,” adding that he doesn’t care about race, sexual orientation or political preference.

“Patriot Prayer is about using the power of love and prayer to fight the corruption both in the government and citizen levels that seek to gain power through division and deception,” the page’s “About” section reads.

However, that hasn’t stopped some leaders from calling the event dangerous, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jackie Speier, both Bay Area-based lawmakers who spoke to KGO about their concerns.

The Sacramento Bee will be sending a reporter to the rally this weekend.

DCG

Advertisements