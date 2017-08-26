Liberalism is a Mental Disorder: Mom brought toddler to anti-Trump riot

Remember the Antifa dude, Joshua Cobin, who threw a tear gas canister at police and was hit with a pepper ball in his groin?
That took place on August 22, 2017 in a protest against President Trump when he went to Phoenix, Arizona for a rally attended by thousands of enthusiastic supporters.
Outside the rally arena, anti-Trump
protesters rioters threw water bottles and rocks at the police who, unlike in Charlottesville, were not told to stand down but confronted the rioters with tear gas, pepper spray, pepper balls, and rubber bullets.
A woman actually brought her toddler, in a “Fuck the Patriarchy” t-shirt, to the riot.
Here’s her tweet thanking whoever it was who gave a gas mask to her toddler:
Jade Lucin’s LinkedIn page says she attended a “hairdressing academy” and now works in customer care data entry for “AppaisalTek” [sic] in Mesa, Arizona.
There is no AppaisalTek in Mesa or anywhere. There is, however, a residential and commercial real estate appraisal business in Mesa called AppraisalTek.
Lucin can’t even accurately spell the name of her employer on LinkedIn — a professional/business social networking site. How pathetic is that.
~Eowyn
Bringing kids to riots and placing them in direct danger of injury to elicit victimhood is a tactic of Hamas’, Hezbolah and other terrorist groups. The parents, thereof, should be flogged and flayed in public so as to deter any further such heinous practices.
These people make me sick! Their kids should be removed and WOULD HAVE BEEN when common sense and decency reigned supreme – “back in the day” – but not now. My, how times have changed…
Welcome to the “new world order” of chaos and the reign of evil.
Back in the day,one cop would be walking the kids to a waiting cruiser,another would be cuffing the parent(s) and walking them to a DIFFERENT car…
What a proud momma bear. Selfish womyn.
