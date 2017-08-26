Liberalism is a Mental Disorder: Mom brought toddler to anti-Trump riot

Remember the Antifa dude, Joshua Cobin, who threw a tear gas canister at police and was hit with a pepper ball in his groin?

That took place on August 22, 2017 in a protest against President Trump when he went to Phoenix, Arizona for a rally attended by thousands of enthusiastic supporters.

Outside the rally arena, anti-Trump protesters rioters threw water bottles and rocks at the police who, unlike in Charlottesville, were not told to stand down but confronted the rioters with tear gas, pepper spray, pepper balls, and rubber bullets.

A woman actually brought her toddler, in a “Fuck the Patriarchy” t-shirt, to the riot.

Here’s her tweet thanking whoever it was who gave a gas mask to her toddler:

Jade Lucin’s LinkedIn page says she attended a “hairdressing academy” and now works in customer care data entry for “AppaisalTek” [sic] in Mesa, Arizona.

There is no AppaisalTek in Mesa or anywhere. There is, however, a residential and commercial real estate appraisal business in Mesa called AppraisalTek.

Lucin can’t even accurately spell the name of her employer on LinkedIn — a professional/business social networking site. How pathetic is that.

~Eowyn

