White House petition to declare George Soros a terrorist

There is a petition on WhiteHouse.gov, begun on August 20, 2017, to declare George Soros a terrorist and to seize all his assets:

Declare George Soros a terrorist and seize all of his related organizations’ assets under RICO and NDAA law Created by E.B. on August 20, 2017 Whereas George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens, has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United State, and has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government, the DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law.

We have less than a month to get the necessary 100,000 signatures by September 19, 2017. The number of signatures currently is 29,389, which means 70,611 more signatures are needed.

Please sign the petition and ask your contacts to sign as well.

To sign, go here.

~Eowyn

