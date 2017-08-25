White House petition to declare George Soros a terrorist

There is a petition on WhiteHouse.gov, begun on August 20, 2017, to declare George Soros a terrorist and to seize all his assets:
Declare George Soros a terrorist and seize all of his related organizations’ assets under RICO and NDAA law
Created by E.B. on August 20, 2017
Whereas George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens, has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United State, and has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government, the DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law.
We have less than a month to get the necessary 100,000 signatures by September 19, 2017. The number of signatures currently is 29,389, which means 70,611 more signatures are needed.
Please sign the petition and ask your contacts to sign as well.
To sign, go here.
See also:
- 206 U.S. organizations funded by George Soros
- The white élites [incl. George Soros] who fund Black Lives Matter
- ‘Arab Spring’ in America: NAACP joins Soros-funded coalition for massive protests in D.C.
- Billionaire George Soros spent $33MILLION bankrolling Ferguson demonstrators to create ‘echo chamber’ and drive national protests
- Soros aids invasion of Christian Europe by Muslim refugees, says Hungary prime minister
- Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took orders from George Soros on how to handle unrest in Albania
- Soros-funded organization has 666 address
- Obama puppeteer George Soros thinks he’s god
- George Soros’ son, Alex, is a ‘spirit cooker’?
George Soros is a terrorists and a Nazi, who has paid off our politicians. It is time to send this man out of our country. He and Obama have conspired with the Democratic muslim/communists Party to turn our country into a muslim country because of Obama’s ideology.
Soros/Obama and the left’s campaign was to build a welfare utopia under the umbrella of the “Great Society” and destroyed the inner city black family, spawned millions of fatherless black children, and created intractable poverty and a violent underclass which is with us today.
kommonsentsjane
29,690 as of 12:18 hours.
