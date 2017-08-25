White House petition to declare George Soros a terrorist

Posted on August 25, 2017 by | 2 Comments

There is a petition on WhiteHouse.gov, begun on August 20, 2017, to declare George Soros a terrorist and to seize all his assets:

Declare George Soros a terrorist and seize all of his related organizations’ assets under RICO and NDAA law

Created by E.B. on August 20, 2017

Whereas George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens, has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United State, and has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government, the DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law.

We have less than a month to get the necessary 100,000 signatures by September 19, 2017. The number of signatures currently is 29,389, which means 70,611 more signatures are needed.

Please sign the petition and ask your contacts to sign as well.

To sign, go here.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in conspiracy, crime, Evil, George Soros, Judaism/Jews, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Terrorism, United States. Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “White House petition to declare George Soros a terrorist

  1. kommonsentsjane | August 25, 2017 at 8:53 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    George Soros is a terrorists and a Nazi, who has paid off our politicians. It is time to send this man out of our country. He and Obama have conspired with the Democratic muslim/communists Party to turn our country into a muslim country because of Obama’s ideology.

    Soros/Obama and the left’s campaign was to build a welfare utopia under the umbrella of the “Great Society” and destroyed the inner city black family, spawned millions of fatherless black children, and created intractable poverty and a violent underclass which is with us today.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 2 people

  2. RLJohnson77 | August 25, 2017 at 9:18 am | Reply

    29,690 as of 12:18 hours.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s