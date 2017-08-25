Mom says she’s not teaching her 5-year-old to read

From Yahoo: Many parents attempt to teach their children how to read from an early age, but one mom is sparking debate for doing just the opposite. Crystal Lowery, a comedian and writer known as Creepy Ginger Kid on social media, recently took to Facebook to explain her reasoning.
“I’m not teaching my 5-year-old how to read,” Lowery begins. “Don’t get me wrong, we read him books all the time. We’ve imagined ourselves in Willy Wonka’s ‘Chocolate Factory,’ and we’re 170 pages into Harry Potter’s ‘Chamber of Secrets.’ We’re teaching him to enjoy stories, to get lost in characters.”
“But we’re not teaching him how to read. Not just yet. He’s too busy learning other things.”
Lowery says that her son is learning how to be a good sport — how to wait his turn in Candy Land and not gloat when he makes it to the King’s Ice Cream Castle before his sister does.
“He’s learning how to build: from blocks, to sticks, to Legos, he feels the weight of the different materials in his little sausage fingers, and examines the physical integrity of the various structures he has made.”
“He’s learning how to exercise. He chases the dog, plays tag, climbs on playground equipment, dances (well), and practices karate (poorly). He’s going to need his body for a long time, so he builds his muscles through activity instead of sitting at a desk all day.”
“He’s learning how to take care of his things. Through trial and error (oh, so much error!) he has seen what happens when he leaves a book out in the rain, or a lump of Play Doh on the table overnight. He’s learning that you can’t rough house with an 8 lb Pekingese. “
“He’s learning how to be creative. How to draw his own picture books full of monsters, and how to construct an imaginary spaceship with Amazon boxes. He’s learning about ecosystems. He looks at bugs, flowers, and thunderstorms. He sees how fauna and flora inhabit the world together interdependently.”
During this process, she says her son is learning invaluable life skills that could help propel him forward throughout his journey in life.
“He’s learning that the key to happiness is to focus on his blessings rather than complaining about what he doesn’t have. He’s learning how to apologize. To overcome his own hurt feelings and to empathize with other kids when there’s been a confrontation. He’s learning how to forgive. To understand that everyone makes mistakes, and that he can love other people despite their foibles. ”
Her son may be learning important lessons every day — but he’s not learning how to read. And though he may not show up to his first day of kindergarten with “advanced reading skills,” he’ll come to the classroom with so much more, says Lowery.
“(He’ll have) the ability to try new things without getting frustrated. The ability (to) make friends, even though friendship can be a messy business. The ability to listen to others and follow instructions. The ability to problem-solve. The ability to concentrate on a task.”
“There is so much our children learn that cannot be measured with a standardized test,” she concludes. “And though someday his hours will be filled with phonics, and penmanship, and fractions, we aren’t worried about all that today. Today he has more important things to learn.”
Lowery’s reasoning was praised by parents across the globe.
“Good! I cannot STAND these ‘Teach your 3 month old to read’ things! When they leave school and look for a job, NO one is going to say, ‘Oh you read at 8 months old? You’re hired!’ It’ll be, ‘Can you read? Great!’ Shannon commented. “Let kids BE kids! They grow up so fast without us pushing them to!”
“A wonderful parent!” Wrote Syed. “I must say you’re giving (your son) all your time and letting him explore his mind, and be more imaginative. And yes, keep him away from the digital world of tablets!”
Others suggest the boy is learning simply by listening to his parents read to him: “By reading to him you are teaching him reading and language (skills),” Tracey commented. “A child learns more in the first seven years, and as long as he’s happy thats what matters most!”
But others questioned why Lowery couldn’t teach the boy both life skills and reading.
“My mom taught me how to read at the age of three, and taught me proper human civility, good stewardship and creative play at the same time. I don’t understand why you can’t do both,” Amy commented. While Lewie questioned: “Is it really that hard to teach him to read when you are reading him the books? Not hard to give the book to him and give him the vital skill he needs.”
To which Lowery responded: “We do show words and letters. We’re just focusing on other things besides phonics right now.”
DCG
“And though someday his hours will be filled with phonics, and penmanship, and fractions,…..”
Not if you’re sending him to public school, it won’t.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’ll learn him about transgender and how to put on a condom though…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I certainly cannot find fault in her logic. Years ago, children did not learn to read until 1st Grade. Now everyone is in such a rush to produce a “brilliant child” that they are pushing the kids unmercifully to perform.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was a little afraid to look at the comments, but I was pleasantly surprised. While I don’t know why this woman would put herself and her child out there, inviting the public’s scorn, we eventually chose a similar style of education for our son. He was an early reader, but he was never “taught” to read. We just played with him. He was never “taught” to walk, swim, speak, or use the potty, and yet he does all those things, quite well.
Humans learn, until they’re taught not to. And so much of our learning eventually connects: my son’s early love of strawberry cultivation has helped tremendously with his current passion for investing (he is an excellent researcher, and knows how to find info he’s looking for). Who’d have guessed?
As long as parents are engaged and motivated to help their children become the best “them” they can be, they can homeschool. It was the best decision we ever made.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wondered why she put her decision out in public, too. Yet in today’s world, everyone can get 15 minutes of fame by publicly publishing their opinion.
I just wondered why she’s teaching everything else and can’t throw in a few reading lessons. I certainly wouldn’t rely on gubermint edumacajion today to teach my child everything. Just my opinion…
LikeLike
I know that YOU are, I’m a little worried about others. A lot of people just turn their rug rats loose in the mall and let them graze. That’s a problem.
LikeLike
What a Facebook storm-in-a-teacup.
Is there anyone on Earth today who doesn’t have an opinion — about EVERYTHING?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, more “dig me”. I hope she follows through with a traditional education, whether at home or elsewhere. Everyone should read the classics and develop a love of learning that compels them to read more. If you have good reading skills you can learn anything else. Without them, you’re doomed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Learning to READ doesn’t have any bearing of any of the other ” Learning” things she is teaching her child. If she does teach her child to read, BEFORE he enters school, he will be ahead and if he is going to have any learning to reading problems she can work to correct them before it shown up at school and his fellow students make fun of him in front of the rest of the class. My son was reading before he was “3” years old. From any book you gave him. Today he is still an AVID reader and he in now 40 years old and still loves to read. Things he picked up because of his love of reading had propelled him upwards in his chosen profession. Her excuse for not teaching her child to read is her choice, but her reasoning for it is lame! BTW, my son learned all the other thing also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Children’s brains don’t work like that. Once the neural pathways are set, he’ll be unable to learn to read at all, ever, unless someone intervenes early.
Child protective services take away children from their parents when their kid is named Adolph, but not after this?
Burn down CPS, and give its duty back to the church!
LikeLike
I can see her point. She is letting her son be a child first. Letting things come naturally. As long as reading is in his future, I see no problem. I see the rush to have little kids know everything before school and they meltdown from the pressure.
Kids should be kids and bring back more playgrounds and fresh air. Add in art and music and let the kids have more choices for their interests.
LikeLike