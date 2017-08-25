Animal friends

Posted on August 25, 2017

~Eowyn

Animal friends

  1. Alma | August 25, 2017 at 5:52 am | Reply

    How innocent and lovely these pics! Four legged creatures kill only when hungry. Two legged animals kill for ambition, power, and hate.

  2. EddieBG.. | August 25, 2017 at 6:49 am | Reply

    Alma, = Your comment is AWESOME.. World History condensed into One-Line…!!!

