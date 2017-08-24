Liberalism is a Mental Disorder: Barcelona’s feminist official pees standing up

Posted on August 24, 2017

Want more evidence that the Left are deeply disturbed people?

Meet Águeda Bañón, the director of communications of the city government of Barcelona, Spain — the city where, on August 17, 2017, Islamic State terrorists drove a van into a crowd of tourists, killing at least 13 and injuring 100.

Yes, you saw correctly: Bañón was striking a blow for feminism by peeing standing up.

Here’s another pic I found of Bañón peeing standing up — on China’s Great Wall.

WARNING: Nudity

*

*

*

*

The Chinese government should have arrested Águeda Bañón for public urination and indecency.

The Spanish-language Periodista Digital reports that it was in June 2015 that Águeda Bañón, an “activist and visual artist,” was appointed the new director of communication of the Barcelona City Council through a decree of the mayor Ada Colau.

Public pisser Agueda Bañon is “an activist on issues of gender and sexual freedom”. From 2002 to 2007, she co-authored (with Maria Llopis) a “transgressive” blog on “alternative pornography” called Girlswholikeporno,   which features “erotic stories,” “the construction of identities, fantasies and sexualities,” and chronicles of their talks, performances and workshops at international porn and LGBTI festivals.

To quote FOTM reader-commenter Patrick, Barcelona city government is a Gigantic Left Wing Freak Show.

~Eowyn

8 responses to “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder: Barcelona’s feminist official pees standing up

  1. Hadenoughalready | August 24, 2017 at 5:16 am | Reply

    WTF is wrong with these people? What the hell happened to “civility”?(rhetorical question)
    I just have to shake my head in disgust reading some of this crap…

  2. Glenn47 | August 24, 2017 at 5:58 am | Reply

    I Hope she enjoyed the splatter in her legs.
    There is no sane explanation as to why any of this is even needed. Women have the rights a man has. To abuse these rights makes her look like she isn’t ready to handle the responsibility that goes with them.
    What wasted oxygen. She doesn’t speak for any woman I know.
    As crazy as Barcelona is, I think everyone should send this to them to show the disgust and laughing stock she is making of the city.

  3. DCG | August 24, 2017 at 6:14 am | Reply

    Attention whore freak.

  4. gingersmom2009 | August 24, 2017 at 6:46 am | Reply

    How about the standard – sick, twisted freak.

  5. kommonsentsjane | August 24, 2017 at 7:25 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Yes, it is sad to say that some women have turned vile. It must be something in the drinking water:

    What in the world is going on here? What ever happened to modesty and decency?

    Yes, I must say, she looks like she has been ridden hard and definitely put up wet.

    kommonsentsjane

  6. MomOfIV | August 24, 2017 at 7:41 am | Reply

    the 2nd picture looks like a tranny

  7. PMB | August 24, 2017 at 7:44 am | Reply

    They appear to be pigs posing as humans with mental and spiritual issues.

  8. carly | August 24, 2017 at 8:08 am | Reply

    I once saw a biker girl pee standing up in the 70’s. Never thought I would see it again. YEEECCHH!

