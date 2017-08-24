Ed Klein: Hillary Clinton rejected DOJ’s plea bargain offer

Edward “Ed” J. Klein is a journalist — the former foreign editor of Newsweek and the former editor-in-chief of The New York Times Magazine from 1977 to 1987 — and well published author of, among others, a 2005 biography of Hillary Clinton, The Truth About Hillary.

On August 8, 2017, writing for NewsMax, Klein reported that the Trump administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has reopened the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified material on her private email system while she was secretary of state.

According to a Clinton attorney, late last month (July), in “exploratory talks” with a high-ranking DOJ official, the Clinton attorney was told that despite former FBI Director James Comey’s decision last July not to prosecute Hillary, the Justice Department has reexamined the email case and believes there are ample grounds for prosecuting Hillary on a number of counts.

The DOJ offered Hillary a plea bargain if she will agree to plead guilty to charges of breaking the law by signing a document admitting that she had committed a prosecutable crime. In return, the DOJ:

would agree not to bring charges against Hillary in connection with the email probe.

would not proceed with an investigation of Hillary’s pay to play deals with foreign governments and businessmen who contributed to the Clinton Foundation or who paid Bill Clinton exorbitant speaking fees.

According to Klein, Hillary turned down the plea bargain offer. The unnamed Clinton attorney points out that normally a plea is offered by a prosecutor only upon arraignment, and Hillary has not yet been charged with any crime.

So, charge her already!

What are you waiting for, AG Jeff Sessions?

Now you know why the Left have gone even more insane with Antifa, the all-out war against whites, and their American Taliban campaign against Confederate symbols and monuments.

~Eowyn

