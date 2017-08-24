Antifa at Trump protest gets hit with a pepper ball in his groin

On August 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona, thousands of enthusiastic Americans gave President Trump a rousing rally in the 107º heat.

President Trump vowed:

“I’m here tonight to send a message: We are totally committed to fighting for our agenda, and we will not stop until the job is done.”

Outside, anti-Trump protesters rioters threw water bottles and rocks at the police.

Unlike in Charlottesville, the Phoenix police weren’t told to stand down, but confronted the rioters with tear gas, pepper spray, pepper balls, and rubber bullets.

Note: A pepper ball is a frangible (breaks up on impact) projectile containing a powdered chemical that irritates the eyes and nose similar to pepper spray.

An anti-Trump rioter in a gas mask kicked a tear gas canister at police.

Watch what happens next.

HA HA HA HA!

~Eowyn

Advertisements