The ‘Bus to Hell’ Caption Contest

This is the 157th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: See my post of July 4, 2017, “Debauched Oxford University students raped a goat”.

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year's free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

The future of Britain eagerly line up for the bus to Hell.

~Eowyn

