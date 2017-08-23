The ‘Bus to Hell’ Caption Contest

Posted on August 23, 2017

This is the 157th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: See my post of July 4, 2017, “Debauched Oxford University students raped a goat”.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

The future of Britain eagerly line up for the bus to Hell.

For the winner of our Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in EU/Eurozone, Humor, iY Generation

One response to “The ‘Bus to Hell’ Caption Contest

  1. David | August 23, 2017 at 4:14 am | Reply

    Our Mommies and daddies will be SOOOOOO proud of us!

    Like

