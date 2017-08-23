American Taliban: ESPN pulls Asian-American announcer because of his Robert Lee name

Already insane, the Left’s American Taliban frenzy of removing and tearing down Confederate flags and monuments has taken a turn to the truly bizarre.

李 (pronounced “li”) is one of the most common Chinese surnames, which is Anglicized as “Lee”.

There is an Asian-American ESPN sports announcer whose name is Robert Lee, but who has zero relation or connection to General Robert E. Lee of the Confederate Army in the American Civil War who personally opposed slavery, calling it “a moral and political evil”.

But that hasn’t stopped ESPN, in a fit of PC-lunacy, from pulling Asian-American announcer Robert Lee from a Virginia football game, solely because of his name.

Fox News reports, August 22, 2017:

Lee, an Asian-American sportscaster who started with the network in 2016, was moved to a different game “simply because of the coincidence of his name,” ESPN said, referencing the Confederate general Robert E. Lee. […] ESPN, which has faced accusations of liberal bias that some observers believe has led to a downtick in viewership, said it moved its announcer to the Youngstown State game at Pittsburgh. The network’s full statement: “We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play-by-play for a football game has become an issue.”

~Eowyn

