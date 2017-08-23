American Taliban: ESPN pulls Asian-American announcer because of his Robert Lee name

Already insane, the Left’s American Taliban frenzy of removing and tearing down Confederate flags and monuments has taken a turn to the truly bizarre.
李 (pronounced “li”) is one of the most common Chinese surnames, which is Anglicized as “Lee”.
There is an Asian-American ESPN sports announcer whose name is Robert Lee, but who has zero relation or connection to General Robert E. Lee of the Confederate Army in the American Civil War who personally opposed slavery, calling it “a moral and political evil”.
But that hasn’t stopped ESPN, in a fit of PC-lunacy, from pulling Asian-American announcer Robert Lee from a Virginia football game, solely because of his name.
Fox News reports, August 22, 2017:
Lee, an Asian-American sportscaster who started with the network in 2016, was moved to a different game “simply because of the coincidence of his name,” ESPN said, referencing the Confederate general Robert E. Lee. […]
ESPN, which has faced accusations of liberal bias that some observers believe has led to a downtick in viewership, said it moved its announcer to the Youngstown State game at Pittsburgh.
The network’s full statement: “We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play-by-play for a football game has become an issue.”
~Eowyn
I can’t stop laughing at how idiotic morons are acting. This is liberal dems for you.
They actually ADMITTED to this insanity! I knew they were stupid and PC enough to do something like this, but I DIDN’T know they were moronic enough to publicly ADMIT that this was the reason they moved the announcer to another game.
Alright, the Liberals are now officially beyond all hope. I think we need concentration camps.
~ D-FensDogG
(link:] Stephen T. McCarthy Reviews…
As it turns out,FEMA has some “Camps” vacant….
I hope Lee sues the pants off ESPN.
What are libtards going to demand next? That descendants of Confederate soldiers become trans racial to make amends and remove their racist history? Freakin insanity.
Rots of ruck to Robert Ree. This is what happens when the lunatics run the asylum.
How about a lot of waiting to be filled camps.
DON’T GIVE THEM ANY IDEAS. 🙂
the next statues will be that of Louis Farrakhan, Jessie Jackson, Jeremiah Right and Al Sharpton, all religious leaders, next women with a cause like Oprah Winfrey, Whopie Goldberg, however these are still living, so no statues yet.
they are blind, it’s all in the name.
Yep, blind followers. They look right, they look left, and if everyone’s nodding, THAT’S what they “believe”.
Yeah, I heard this on Varney this morning and thought that everyone has gone absolutely ape crazy nutso. Here’s my article on same if you wanna take a gander at the truth about Robert E. Lee, who hated slavery and was married to Washington’s adopted son’s daughter.
Destroying History: The Race Baiting Politically Correct Anarchists
https://newswithviews.com/destroying-history-the-race-baiting-politically-correct-anarchists/
Hey, left/libtards,
