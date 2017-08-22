We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 156th Caption Contest!

So many very clever captions!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 156th Caption Contest, with three #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 14 points, is . . .

patrick thomas!



Here’s his winning caption:

Kevin J Lankford is in 2nd place, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points. Here’s his caption:

A clinton in the bushes is better than two clintons in the White house.

jacdiltd is in 3rd place, with one #1 and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s the caption:

George W shows George HW Bush his hemorrhoid.

Christine Watts C. is in 4th place, with two #2 votes, totaling 4 points. Here’s her caption:

Hehe, Hillary will never think to look for me here!

Woody is in 5th place, with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here’s his caption:

That’s not what I meant when I said “Get me two bushes!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, patrick thomas!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

~Éowyn

