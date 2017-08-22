Ruh roh: Trudeau tells illegals “We are a country of laws”

Posted on August 22, 2017 by | 13 Comments

justin trudeau welcomes immigrants

The liberals’ darling is sure to face their wrath, no? Just kidding…we all know that wrath is reserved for one man.

From Fox News: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sounding the alarm on the growing flood of immigrants entering Canada.

“Canada is an opening and welcoming society, but let me be clear. We are also a country of laws,” Trudeau said in remarks after a meeting in Montreal with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

“Entering Canada irregularly is not an advantage,” the prime minister doubled down. “There are rigorous immigration and customs rules that will be followed. Make no mistake.”

Illegal border crossings to Canada spiked in July, reaching more than triple June’s 884 crossings. Most immigrants enter through Quebec.

President Trump in January put a hold on refugees to the United States and barred travelers from several countries infected with terrorism. In the wake of the president’s move, Trudeau offered assistance and asylum to refugees.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith,” The prime minister tweeted. “Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

Now, however, the prime minister is concerned about the growing number of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants leaving the U.S. in response to Trump’s tough immigration policies. “Our rules, our principles and our laws apply to everyone,” Trudeau warned.

Earlier this year, Fox News reported from the Canadian border, talking to authorities about the influx of illegal crossings by those seeking refugee protections.

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2015 refugee crisis, crime, Culture War, Donald Trump, illegal immigration, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Middle East, Muslim refugees, Taxes, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

13 responses to “Ruh roh: Trudeau tells illegals “We are a country of laws”

  1. Jurist | August 22, 2017 at 10:39 am | Reply

    If it’s such a country of laws, why call it irregular instead of illegal? What a joke.

    Liked by 3 people

  3. lophatt | August 22, 2017 at 10:53 am | Reply

    Better ask this guy:

    Liked by 6 people

  4. Kevin J Lankford | August 22, 2017 at 10:56 am | Reply

    Another one of those “strength in diversity” fools. Diversity is the very source, the defining element of conflict.How the heck can any one fall for such bull??

    Liked by 3 people

  5. stevenbroiles | August 22, 2017 at 11:15 am | Reply

    Well, well, well! The smiling sodomite who doubles as Fidel Castro’s illegitimate son, who publicly swore personal allegiance to shape-shifter Her Majesty the Queen, hectors the illegal immigrants he harbors!

    “A nation of laws,” indeed!

    This CRETIN should be locked in a rubber room for life. Failing that, he should be boiled in oil! Along with California Governor Jerry Brown!!!

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Hadenoughalready | August 22, 2017 at 11:41 am | Reply

    Bwahahahahaha Reap what you sow, Trudeau! Let the people of Canada take what’s left of your sorry corpse and burn it once they’re through tearing you apart. You earned it!

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Maryaha | August 22, 2017 at 11:48 am | Reply

    He should have made his statements bolder…by saying “pretty please” . 😳

    Liked by 1 person

  9. MA in MO | August 22, 2017 at 12:36 pm | Reply

    It is a whole lot easier to keep the cat in the bag than to let it out and try to catch to put it back in the bag. Same goes for snakes. I believe you are a little to late Mr. Trudeau to curtail the evil you have let loose on Canada.

    Liked by 1 person

  10. stlonginus | August 22, 2017 at 1:18 pm | Reply

    “Our rules, our principles and our laws apply to everyone,” Trudeau warned….as he took another hit off his bong.

    Liked by 2 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s