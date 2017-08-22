Ruh roh: Trudeau tells illegals “We are a country of laws”

The liberals’ darling is sure to face their wrath, no? Just kidding…we all know that wrath is reserved for one man.
From Fox News: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sounding the alarm on the growing flood of immigrants entering Canada.
“Canada is an opening and welcoming society, but let me be clear. We are also a country of laws,” Trudeau said in remarks after a meeting in Montreal with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
“Entering Canada irregularly is not an advantage,” the prime minister doubled down. “There are rigorous immigration and customs rules that will be followed. Make no mistake.”
Illegal border crossings to Canada spiked in July, reaching more than triple June’s 884 crossings. Most immigrants enter through Quebec.
President Trump in January put a hold on refugees to the United States and barred travelers from several countries infected with terrorism. In the wake of the president’s move, Trudeau offered assistance and asylum to refugees.
“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith,” The prime minister tweeted. “Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”
Now, however, the prime minister is concerned about the growing number of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants leaving the U.S. in response to Trump’s tough immigration policies. “Our rules, our principles and our laws apply to everyone,” Trudeau warned.
Earlier this year, Fox News reported from the Canadian border, talking to authorities about the influx of illegal crossings by those seeking refugee protections.
DCG
If it’s such a country of laws, why call it irregular instead of illegal? What a joke.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better ask this guy:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Another one of those “strength in diversity” fools. Diversity is the very source, the defining element of conflict.How the heck can any one fall for such bull??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, well, well! The smiling sodomite who doubles as Fidel Castro’s illegitimate son, who publicly swore personal allegiance to shape-shifter Her Majesty the Queen, hectors the illegal immigrants he harbors!
“A nation of laws,” indeed!
This CRETIN should be locked in a rubber room for life. Failing that, he should be boiled in oil! Along with California Governor Jerry Brown!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bwahahahahaha Reap what you sow, Trudeau! Let the people of Canada take what’s left of your sorry corpse and burn it once they’re through tearing you apart. You earned it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hadenough, sooooo rightly stated-guess is getting out of the puppet’s hands and he is scare the rag heads will take him for a camel ride.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did the little fellow mean Canada, a country of the Shariah law?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let them all fear just as we have feared. A taste of their own medicine, or Karma, cannot be escaped. Eventually, time be damned, they will all bear first-hand witness to their own construct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should have made his statements bolder…by saying “pretty please” . 😳
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a whole lot easier to keep the cat in the bag than to let it out and try to catch to put it back in the bag. Same goes for snakes. I believe you are a little to late Mr. Trudeau to curtail the evil you have let loose on Canada.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Our rules, our principles and our laws apply to everyone,” Trudeau warned….as he took another hit off his bong.
LikeLiked by 2 people