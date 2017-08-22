Ruh roh: Trudeau tells illegals “We are a country of laws”

The liberals’ darling is sure to face their wrath, no? Just kidding…we all know that wrath is reserved for one man.

From Fox News: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sounding the alarm on the growing flood of immigrants entering Canada.

“Canada is an opening and welcoming society, but let me be clear. We are also a country of laws,” Trudeau said in remarks after a meeting in Montreal with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

“Entering Canada irregularly is not an advantage,” the prime minister doubled down. “There are rigorous immigration and customs rules that will be followed. Make no mistake.”

Illegal border crossings to Canada spiked in July, reaching more than triple June’s 884 crossings. Most immigrants enter through Quebec.

President Trump in January put a hold on refugees to the United States and barred travelers from several countries infected with terrorism. In the wake of the president’s move, Trudeau offered assistance and asylum to refugees.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith,” The prime minister tweeted. “Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

Now, however, the prime minister is concerned about the growing number of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants leaving the U.S. in response to Trump’s tough immigration policies. “Our rules, our principles and our laws apply to everyone,” Trudeau warned.

Earlier this year, Fox News reported from the Canadian border, talking to authorities about the influx of illegal crossings by those seeking refugee protections.

DCG

Advertisements