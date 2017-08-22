Pope Francis says refugees’ wellbeing trumps national security

The AP reports (via Breitbart) that yesterday, Aug. 21, 2017, just four days after Islamic State Muslims drove a van into a crowd of tourists in Barcelona, Spain, killing at least 13 and injuring 100, Pope Francis urged countries to greatly improve their welcome to migrants and stop collective expulsions, saying migrants’ dignity and right to protection trumps the host countries’ national security concerns — that the principle of ensuring each person’s dignity “obliges us to always prioritize personal safety over national security.”
Francis’ politically pointed message was made in view of the Catholic Church’s 2018 world refugee day that was celebrated on January 14, amid mounting anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe and the U.S.
In the message, Francis demanded that:
- Governments welcome, protect, promote and integrate migrants, saying Jesus’ message of love is rooted in welcoming the “rejected strangers of every age.”
- A simplified process of granting humanitarian and temporary visas, rejecting arbitrary and collective expulsions as “unsuitable.”
- Border guards must be trained to protect migrants.
- Each new migrant, regardless of legal status, must be guaranteed access to basic services beyond health care, to include access to consulates, the justice system and the ability to open a bank account and survive financially.
- Even greater protection for “unaccompanied minors,” including guaranteeing them citizenship and access to schooling, as well as foster programs rather than detention centers.
- Policies that support family reunification, employment opportunities and accelerated citizenship procedures to improve migrants’ abilities to integrate.
Francis’ call was immediately rejected by the leader of Italy’s anti-immigrant Northern League party, which has opposed government proposals to change Italy’s law to accelerate citizenship for children born in Italy to non-Italians. Matteo Salvini, the leader of Northern League and a member of the European Parliament, wrote on Facebook:
“If you want to do it in the Vatican, go ahead. But as a Catholic, I don’t think Italy can welcome and support the whole world.”
I have a message for Jorge Bergoglio (“Pope Francis” is a job title):
Why don’t you mind your own business and attend to your Vatican’s cesspool of child porn, child rape, homosexual and cocaine orgy, and that disgusting homoerotic cathedral mural?
See also:
- Pope lectures U.S. on taking in ‘migrants’ while Vatican is protected by 40 ft. tall walls
- Christian leaaders (including Pope Francis’ spokesman) trash President Trump and his supporters
- The Illegitimate Pope: Election of Jorge Bergoglio as Pope Francis was contaminated by lobbying in violation of papal laws
- Editor of First Things religious journal declares Pope Francis a failure
~Eowyn
Would someone please tell that old pedophile lizard to go and “F” himself?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would first like to see a detailed report on the number of migrants he has welcomed into his living quarters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that a straight jacket he’s wearing in the picture?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maryaha, he is going to a bazaar to trade the skullcap for a topi and a Kurta pajama. He is so slimy looking!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pope Francis would rather freeze to death than wear the traditional camauro and mozzetta. Oh, no, those warm garments are not fit to wear by a “pope of the poor.”
LikeLike
Maryaha, I agree. Until the Pope welcomes these poor helpless woman, children and elderly immigrants and refugees into the Vatican compound, he an go fly a kite. Let’s see, the Vatican is about what couple hundred acres with lots of buildings, and gardens with shade trees, etc. The Pope could house probably 2,000 within the Vatican compound.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.
What a fool.
LikeLike
I find it interesting this comes from a man in a skirt who has a wall around his neighborhood.
How about the pope invite these people to come live with him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jorge Bergoglio is a placeholder, nothing more. And I’d say that that bloom is off the rose, especially in Italy. I’m wondering whether any defixiones have been placed near him, given what inhabits the Vatican nowadays. The goal wouldn’t be to save what may be left of the Church of course. It would only be for superseding him or, at the least, to administer an emergency tourniquet to prevent a fatal bleed out.
LikeLike
Pope Frankie, put a sock in it …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pope Francis is a fraud. First of all he is a Jesuit, which makes him suspect to begin with. His history as Bishop and Cardinal in Argentina has been questioned for alleged links to the government and pedophile rings.
LikeLike