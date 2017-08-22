Pope Francis says refugees’ wellbeing trumps national security

Posted on August 22, 2017 by | 11 Comments

Wall that surrounds the Vatican

The AP reports (via Breitbart) that yesterday, Aug. 21, 2017, just four days after Islamic State Muslims drove a van into a crowd of tourists in Barcelona, Spain, killing at least 13 and injuring 100, Pope Francis urged countries to greatly improve their welcome to migrants and stop collective expulsions, saying migrants’ dignity and right to protection trumps the host countries’ national security concerns — that the principle of ensuring each person’s dignity “obliges us to always prioritize personal safety over national security.”

Francis’ politically pointed message was made in view of the Catholic Church’s 2018 world refugee day that was celebrated on January 14, amid mounting anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe and the U.S.

In the message, Francis demanded that:

  • Governments welcome, protect, promote and integrate migrants, saying Jesus’ message of love is rooted in welcoming the “rejected strangers of every age.”
  • A simplified process of granting humanitarian and temporary visas, rejecting arbitrary and collective expulsions as “unsuitable.”
  • Border guards must be trained to protect migrants.
  • Each new migrant, regardless of legal status, must be guaranteed access to basic services beyond health care, to include access to consulates, the justice system and the ability to open a bank account and survive financially.
  • Even greater protection for “unaccompanied minors,” including guaranteeing them citizenship and access to schooling, as well as foster programs rather than detention centers.
  • Policies that support family reunification, employment opportunities and accelerated citizenship procedures to improve migrants’ abilities to integrate.

Francis’ call was immediately rejected by the leader of Italy’s anti-immigrant Northern League party, which has opposed government proposals to change Italy’s law to accelerate citizenship for children born in Italy to non-Italians. Matteo Salvini, the leader of Northern League and a member of the European Parliament, wrote on Facebook:

“If you want to do it in the Vatican, go ahead. But as a Catholic, I don’t think Italy can welcome and support the whole world.”

I have a message for Jorge Bergoglio (“Pope Francis” is a job title):

Why don’t you mind your own business and attend to your Vatican’s cesspool of child porn, child rape, homosexual and cocaine orgy, and that disgusting homoerotic cathedral mural?

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Catholic Church, Europe's refugee crisis, Islamic State/ISIS/ISIL, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Muslim refugees, Pope Francis, social justice warriors/SJW and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

11 responses to “Pope Francis says refugees’ wellbeing trumps national security

  1. Hadenoughalready | August 22, 2017 at 11:44 am | Reply

    Would someone please tell that old pedophile lizard to go and “F” himself?

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Maryaha | August 22, 2017 at 11:55 am | Reply

    I would first like to see a detailed report on the number of migrants he has welcomed into his living quarters.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Maryaha | August 22, 2017 at 11:56 am | Reply

    Is that a straight jacket he’s wearing in the picture?

    Liked by 1 person

  4. MA in MO | August 22, 2017 at 12:34 pm | Reply

    Maryaha, I agree. Until the Pope welcomes these poor helpless woman, children and elderly immigrants and refugees into the Vatican compound, he an go fly a kite. Let’s see, the Vatican is about what couple hundred acres with lots of buildings, and gardens with shade trees, etc. The Pope could house probably 2,000 within the Vatican compound.

    Liked by 2 people

  5. DCG | August 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm | Reply

    Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.

    What a fool.

    Like

  6. RLJohnson77 | August 22, 2017 at 1:14 pm | Reply

    I find it interesting this comes from a man in a skirt who has a wall around his neighborhood.

    How about the pope invite these people to come live with him.

    Liked by 1 person

  7. stlonginus | August 22, 2017 at 1:15 pm | Reply

    Jorge Bergoglio is a placeholder, nothing more. And I’d say that that bloom is off the rose, especially in Italy. I’m wondering whether any defixiones have been placed near him, given what inhabits the Vatican nowadays. The goal wouldn’t be to save what may be left of the Church of course. It would only be for superseding him or, at the least, to administer an emergency tourniquet to prevent a fatal bleed out.

    Like

  8. Goldbug | August 22, 2017 at 1:19 pm | Reply

    Pope Frankie, put a sock in it …

    Liked by 1 person

  9. Saints and lamia | August 22, 2017 at 2:28 pm | Reply

    Pope Francis is a fraud. First of all he is a Jesuit, which makes him suspect to begin with. His history as Bishop and Cardinal in Argentina has been questioned for alleged links to the government and pedophile rings.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s