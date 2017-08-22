Pope Francis says refugees’ wellbeing trumps national security

The AP reports (via Breitbart) that yesterday, Aug. 21, 2017, just four days after Islamic State Muslims drove a van into a crowd of tourists in Barcelona, Spain, killing at least 13 and injuring 100, Pope Francis urged countries to greatly improve their welcome to migrants and stop collective expulsions, saying migrants’ dignity and right to protection trumps the host countries’ national security concerns — that the principle of ensuring each person’s dignity “obliges us to always prioritize personal safety over national security.”

Francis’ politically pointed message was made in view of the Catholic Church’s 2018 world refugee day that was celebrated on January 14, amid mounting anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe and the U.S.

In the message, Francis demanded that:

Governments welcome, protect, promote and integrate migrants, saying Jesus’ message of love is rooted in welcoming the “rejected strangers of every age.”

A simplified process of granting humanitarian and temporary visas, rejecting arbitrary and collective expulsions as “unsuitable.”

Border guards must be trained to protect migrants.

Each new migrant, regardless of legal status, must be guaranteed access to basic services beyond health care, to include access to consulates, the justice system and the ability to open a bank account and survive financially.

Even greater protection for “unaccompanied minors,” including guaranteeing them citizenship and access to schooling, as well as foster programs rather than detention centers.

Policies that support family reunification, employment opportunities and accelerated citizenship procedures to improve migrants’ abilities to integrate.

Francis’ call was immediately rejected by the leader of Italy’s anti-immigrant Northern League party, which has opposed government proposals to change Italy’s law to accelerate citizenship for children born in Italy to non-Italians. Matteo Salvini, the leader of Northern League and a member of the European Parliament, wrote on Facebook:

“If you want to do it in the Vatican, go ahead. But as a Catholic, I don’t think Italy can welcome and support the whole world.”

I have a message for Jorge Bergoglio (“Pope Francis” is a job title):

Why don’t you mind your own business and attend to your Vatican’s cesspool of child porn, child rape, homosexual and cocaine orgy, and that disgusting homoerotic cathedral mural?

~Eowyn

