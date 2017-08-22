Man arrested in Houston for plotting to bomb Confederate monument

As Newsbusters noted, to the surprise of no one: ABC, CBS, and NBC’s evening newscasts on Monday all failed to cover the thwarted bombing of a Confederate monument in Houston, Texas.
From Breaking911.com: A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody for attempting to ‘maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance’, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez. The charges come after the FBI and ATF raided a home in Houston Sunday.
According to the complaint, on the evening of Aug. 19, 2017, a Houston park ranger observed Andrew Schneck kneeling among the bushes in front of the General Dowling Monument located in Hermann Park in Houston. Schneck was allegedly holding two small boxes with various items inside to include what appeared to be duct tape and wires. After placing the boxes on the ground per the ranger’s request, Schneck then allegedly took a drink from plastic bottle but immediately spit it on the ground. The ranger then noticed a timer and wires in the box and notified the Houston Police Department (HPD), according to the complaint.
The clear liquid was field tested as was a white powdery substance found in a small, black aluminum tube which revealed they were most likely nitroglycerin and Hexamethylene triperoxide diamine (HMTD), respectively, according to the charges. HMTD is a high explosive organic compound used as an initiating, or primary explosive. Nitroglycerin has been used as an active ingredient in the manufacture of explosives. ln its pure form, nitroglycerin is a contact explosive, with physical shock causing it to explode, which degrades over time to even more unstable forms. Nitroglycerin is highly dangerous to transport or use. ln its undiluted form, it is one of the world’s most powerful explosives.
Authorities believe the items in Schneck’s possession on Aug. 19 were capable to produce a viable explosive device, according to the charges.
The complaint further alleges that Schneck conducts “chemistry experiments” at his Houston residence.
The City of Houston receives federal financial assistance for maintenance of Hermann Park where the General Dowling Monument is located.
If convicted, Schneck faces a minimum of five and up to 40 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. The FBI and HPD are conducting the investigation.
DCG
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
This is the way statues should be handled when someone is drying to damage the property. This man was arrested and changed.
This is what should have happened in Charlottesville, VA, instead of the mayor and Governor McAuliffe telling the Police to stand down and not hurt the terrorists. Now the DOJ should go after the mayor and the governor for obstructing justice.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can just imagine, had I been the ranger, hmmm, “drink it all now, make the clock go. Bye, bye”. I’d walk away then call 911.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those damaging public and federal property should and most be arrested, and punished, we are civilized people, savages belong in cages.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thoughts exactly, Alma. Let the little puke drink it all down and see what happens.
I still think that a few of these spoiled miscreants need to be met with some serious fire power. It wouldn’t take very many and would lead to the rest of the groups rethinking their game plans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of those defacing and destroying statues and monuments, regardless of the methods used, should go to jail. Ten years should be the minimum sentence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Greenworxx, I posted the same thoughts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe throw in some community service too — have them spit shine those monuments every day — rain, shine, or snow — with a toothbrush and a spray bottle of water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is frightening that mental illness is so rampant in our society in this day and time. What exactly would the result of destroying a statue be? Is all this mayhem due to the fact that psychologists and child experts told parents to “stop spanking their children?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, plus everyone got a trophy for self-esteem too.
LikeLike
In the white community, the path to a more perfect union means acknowledging that what ails the African-American community does not just exist in the minds of black people; that the legacy of discrimination – and current incidents of discrimination, while less overt than in the past – are real and must be addressed.
– Barack Obama
LikeLike
What is missing in your comment is that Obama did NOTHING to help blacks, who are no better after 8 years of him in the White House. All he did was foment and stir up racial hate and division.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meanwhile, President Trump…
http://liberallogic101.com/2017/08/21/mustve-been-before-jackson-sold-out-to-the-left-wing-extremists-and-became-a-poverty-pimp/
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to BLM, which Obama emboldened, the path to a perfect union means white folks give their property to black people:
“In the post, Helm opens by telling white people, “if you don’t have any descendants, will your property to a black or brown family. Preferably one that lives in generational poverty.”
White people who can “an afford to downsize” are urged to “give up the home you own to a black or brown family.”
“White people, re-budget your monthly so you can donate to black funds for land purchasing,” reads another request.”
https://www.weaselzippers.us/354127-give-up-the-home-you-own-black-lives-matter-leader-makes-list-of-requests-for-white-people/
That will surely cure what ails them…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, that’s a sure-fire way to help race relations; it will quickly instigate a shooting war. BLM have no idea what they are asking for if they try this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Give a man a fish… and you will have one less fish.”
But teach him to fish? Are you kidding me? They don’t want to be taught to do anything. They want it all GIVEN to them. No better than a pet would expect, or that could be expected from an untrained pet, for that matter.
I’m not talking about everyone; just those demanding things their way.
LikeLike
It is the half-wit pawns of the left, the truly ignorant, and the intentional instigators, that claim racism, and there connection to slavery, as motive for their monument phobias.
It is clear this is only one tactic of a long well consider plan for the down fall of this nation, that bears evidence of origins from the beginning of this grand experiment of freedom and self-governance.
Slavery was only one issue that had to be overcome, and was doomed even with out the war of the norther power grab. In no way was it the cause of the conflict; no more than it will be if the enemies of our nation have their way again.
LikeLiked by 2 people