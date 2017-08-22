Man arrested in Houston for plotting to bomb Confederate monument

Posted on August 22, 2017

As Newsbusters noted, to the surprise of no one: ABC, CBS, and NBC’s evening newscasts on Monday all failed to cover the thwarted bombing of a Confederate monument in Houston, Texas. 

From Breaking911.com: A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody for attempting to ‘maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance’, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez. The charges come after the FBI and ATF raided a home in Houston Sunday.

According to the complaint, on the evening of Aug. 19, 2017, a Houston park ranger observed Andrew Schneck kneeling among the bushes in front of the General Dowling Monument located in Hermann Park in Houston. Schneck was allegedly holding two small boxes with various items inside to include what appeared to be duct tape and wires. After placing the boxes on the ground per the ranger’s request, Schneck then allegedly took a drink from plastic bottle but immediately spit it on the ground. The ranger then noticed a timer and wires in the box and notified the Houston Police Department (HPD), according to the complaint.

The clear liquid was field tested as was a white powdery substance found in a small, black aluminum tube which revealed they were most likely nitroglycerin and Hexamethylene triperoxide diamine (HMTD), respectively, according to the charges. HMTD is a high explosive organic compound used as an initiating, or primary explosive. Nitroglycerin has been used as an active ingredient in the manufacture of explosives. ln its pure form, nitroglycerin is a contact explosive, with physical shock causing it to explode, which degrades over time to even more unstable forms. Nitroglycerin is highly dangerous to transport or use. ln its undiluted form, it is one of the world’s most powerful explosives.

Authorities believe the items in Schneck’s possession on Aug. 19 were capable to produce a viable explosive device, according to the charges.

The complaint further alleges that Schneck conducts “chemistry experiments” at his Houston residence.

The City of Houston receives federal financial assistance for maintenance of Hermann Park where the General Dowling Monument is located.

If convicted, Schneck faces a minimum of five and up to 40 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. The FBI and HPD are conducting the investigation.

  1. kommonsentsjane | August 22, 2017 at 7:52 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    This is the way statues should be handled when someone is drying to damage the property. This man was arrested and changed.

    This is what should have happened in Charlottesville, VA, instead of the mayor and Governor McAuliffe telling the Police to stand down and not hurt the terrorists. Now the DOJ should go after the mayor and the governor for obstructing justice.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Alma | August 22, 2017 at 7:56 am | Reply

    I can just imagine, had I been the ranger, hmmm, “drink it all now, make the clock go. Bye, bye”. I’d walk away then call 911.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Alma | August 22, 2017 at 8:00 am | Reply

      Those damaging public and federal property should and most be arrested, and punished, we are civilized people, savages belong in cages.

      Liked by 4 people

    • Maryaha | August 22, 2017 at 8:42 am | Reply

      My thoughts exactly, Alma. Let the little puke drink it all down and see what happens.

      I still think that a few of these spoiled miscreants need to be met with some serious fire power. It wouldn’t take very many and would lead to the rest of the groups rethinking their game plans.

      Liked by 1 person

  3. greenworxx | August 22, 2017 at 7:58 am | Reply

    All of those defacing and destroying statues and monuments, regardless of the methods used, should go to jail. Ten years should be the minimum sentence.

    Liked by 2 people

  4. Auntie Lulu | August 22, 2017 at 8:19 am | Reply

    It is frightening that mental illness is so rampant in our society in this day and time. What exactly would the result of destroying a statue be? Is all this mayhem due to the fact that psychologists and child experts told parents to “stop spanking their children?”

    Liked by 1 person

  5. dkolb2010 | August 22, 2017 at 8:26 am | Reply

    In the white community, the path to a more perfect union means acknowledging that what ails the African-American community does not just exist in the minds of black people; that the legacy of discrimination – and current incidents of discrimination, while less overt than in the past – are real and must be addressed.
    – Barack Obama

    Like

  6. Kevin J Lankford | August 22, 2017 at 8:34 am | Reply

    It is the half-wit pawns of the left, the truly ignorant, and the intentional instigators, that claim racism, and there connection to slavery, as motive for their monument phobias.

    It is clear this is only one tactic of a long well consider plan for the down fall of this nation, that bears evidence of origins from the beginning of this grand experiment of freedom and self-governance.

    Slavery was only one issue that had to be overcome, and was doomed even with out the war of the norther power grab. In no way was it the cause of the conflict; no more than it will be if the enemies of our nation have their way again.

    Liked by 2 people

