War on White People: feminist magazine calls on white women to abort white babies

The Left are getting more insane and more evil by the day.
An online feminist magazine calls itself Medusa, the name of the monster in Greek mythology with writhing snakes growing out of her head.
The magazine describes itself as “a Feminist blog that is dedicated to promoting diversity and multicultural values,” most of the authors of which “are current and past students who met in college and decided to form a blog that expresses our views.”
By “multicultural values,” the aptly named Medusa magazine includes genocide — of white people.
In a post on June 21, 2017, “Beyond Pro-Choice: The Solution to White Supremacy is White Abortion,” Medusa calls on all white women to abort their white babies. Below is the Marxist, racist and genocidal essay in its entirety:
In a progressive society, it is often white families that stand in the way of equality and justice. Systemic white supremacy depends, first and foremost, on the white family unit. When white conquerors forcefully penetrated the indigenous, egalitarian homeland of the Native peoples of America, they were quick to replicate their white societies, initiating their parasitism by establishing white plantations, headed by white fathers, submissive white mothers, and, most critically, white children, with full dominion over the enslaved and oppressed people of color that were forced to uphold these micro-fiefdoms.
It is no surprise, then, that America’s fascination with the white family unit has gone hand-in-hand with the historical proliferation of white supremacy. After Bacon’s Rebellion, white micro-fieftans thought it necessary to expand the definition of white family to encompass the entirety of white society, so as to coerce the working class to fight amongst itself based on racial lines. Whites are embedded from birth with the sense of common white identity, and this identity conditions them to replicate the white family unit, thus furthering the cycle of white supremacy in America. That is why the white family unit must be destroyed.
In 1973, the Supreme Court, consisting entirely of men, eight of whom were white, ruled that the termination of pregnancy was constitutional up until the third trimester. For decades, progressives have championed this decision as a victory for the cause of women’s rights. However, it is time we challenge this problematic notion.
First of all, it is critical to understand that the appeal to abortions being “Constitutional” reinforces white supremacy. There is no way around it. The Constitution was drafted and signed by white men, for white men. Slavery was Constitutional. The “right” to terrorize citizens through the bearing of arms is Constitutional. So-called “due process,” in which white juries condone the murder of innocent black men, is a Constitutional process. Being Constitutional does not make something progressive or innately valuable. In fact, Constitutionality is often synonymous with “exclusively beneficial to the white race.”
Second, the notion of “choice” in abortion is inherently white supremacist and ableist. Women of color do not often have the same privilege to choose termination as do white women. For social, religious, economic, and ethical reasons, women of color may experience roadblocks on the path to body autonomy that white women would never be forced to confront due to their privilege of being born in a white supremacist society that continually looks out for their needs. Under present circumstances, women of color simply do not have the absolute choice when it comes to their bodies. It is time to stop pretending that they stand on equal footing with white women, when it has been proven that the embedded systems of white supremacy do not act impartially to all women. Because white supremacy prevents women of color from their freedom to choose, we must level the playing field by other means.
White women: it is time to do your part! Your white children reinforce the white supremacist society that benefits you. If you claim to be progressive, and yet willingly birth white children by your own choice, you are a hypocrite. White women should be encouraged to abort their white children, and to use their freed-up time and resources to assist women of color who have no other choice but to raise their children. Women of color are in need of financial and humanitarian resources. As this white supremacist society continues to imprison black fathers, women of color are forced to stand alone in their plight to raise the next generation of Americans. White women: instead of devoting your time and energy to white children who will reinforce the struggles of women of color, how about asking women of color in what ways you can assist them in their self-liberation? How about adopting children of color who have lost their parents to the destructive white supremacist society that you have enabled and encouraged?
Of course, the best choice is to act preventatively to ensure that white children are not at risk of being born. But in circumstances in which termination and generation are the options, it is best to take advantage of your right to choose, and abort in favor of assisting women of color.
It is time to move beyond “pro-choice” and start focusing on the needs of women of color. It is time for white women to stop considering only their own comfort and ambitions when choosing to raise children. We have entered an era of “pro-future,” in which white supremacy is crushed, and children of all colors are free to live in an open and welcoming society. Being pro-future is the next step in women’s liberation. Do your part, white women: end white supremacy.
Have these brilliant minds ever wondered why Margret Sanger insisted that abortion/murder mills be placed in predominately black neighborhoods?
I don’t care what color you are, abortion is murder.
Nice of her to put an actual picture of herself on the blog! She claims to be for diversity and multicultural values YET she espouses the elimination of one race. If she said this about any other race the media would be all over her like a duck on a June Bug!
Do these people really think we take anything they say seriously. They are mentally sick, vile creatures.
Do these people really think we take anything they say seriously.
We should, because whites are being assaulted. Some recent examples:
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/08/21/antifa-stabs-innocent-man-over-neo-nazi-haircut/
At Saturday’s the Boston ‘free speech’ rally, a white woman carrying a large American flag was assaulted by a Leftist who yanked the flag from her hands, then dragged her on the ground. Hooded and masked Antifa thugs assaulted a white man, knocking him to the ground.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/08/19/boston-free-speech-rally-leftists-clash-with-riot-police
If you go out looking for a fight, you should be ready to get into one. Like Trump said, there’s bad people on both sides also good. Doesn’t matter what side you take. Go out looking to instigate reactions, be prepared to handle them.
I would say someone should pay a visit to the editors of that leftist rag sheet and thank them with lead for their excellent articles.
The world has been aborting (murdering) babies for many, many years and selling body parts throughout the world. Last official report was 1.3 million babies aborted. That is nothing to sneeze at. Now the world officials throughout the world are telling us that we don’t have enough drudgery workers and have to haul in workers from the outside – again cause we have been killing all of the drudgery workers. The problem is those outside workers don’t have the skills, plus their reply is, why should we work if we can get welfare – cause it takes peanuts for them to exist. They don’t want any thing more than what they had in the Middle East which is squalor and a hole to piss in (commodes are outdated for them).
So all of you feminists – guess they haven’t been exposed to those muslims who chop people’s heads off or put you in a cage and burn you up. Then they will wonder – where are all of those white people who are suppose to protect me?
Satan and his minions rule and control the Left,they come to rob,murder and destroy.
Racism is for those who have lazy thinking skills or no thinking skills. They would rather not do the work and complex thinking to judge a man by his character. It is so much easier to do the lazy thinking of judging a man by the color of his skin.
Dr Eowyn, I saw this article when it was originally posted. It appears that there is a concerted effort to divide the country? Charlettesville is a prime example. Dr James Fetzer is questioning the mainstream news media story line and who really is behind Antifa, BLM the Nazi’s and white supremacists? I would wager both sides are being funded by the same individuals most notably George Soros. This divide and conquer strategy in the article you provided is no doubt orchestrated by the same people. The globalists fear white Americans more than any other group because they are the most armed individuals on the planet and they are finally waking up to who really controls the show. In South Africa, whites are being slaughtered, raped and beaten, while their farms are being taken and given to non-whites. White discrimination in South Africa is being Sanctioned by their government and the US administration has turned their back on the Whites asking for refugee status. South Africa was a testing ground and the globalists are bringing their playbook to the US! Maybe this was the overall strategy for allowing so many non-white immigrants into the country? Get the minority populations to attack the Whites and create fear and chaos while the globalists sit back and plan their next moves. It’s so ironic that most of your Elites who want a one world government are dirty old white men! They are the hidden hand!
If I’m attacked, or my family is attacked for being White or Asian, I will respond in kind, or with overwhelming force to defend and protect myself and/or family. You Leftists should not be confused, your violence will be met & exceeded by “We The People!”
“The Constitution was drafted and signed by white men, for white men.”
You knew they were going to proclaim the Constitution as raaaaaacist. Therefore it must be erased.
These people are sick.
I searched their blog for the terms “Muslim” and “Islam” and found nothing about their “multicultural values” and how they treat women and minorities. They only care about bashing Trump. They are hypocrites.
Yep, they are really this stupid!
http://liberallogic101.com/2017/08/19/scream-about-moons-playing-dress-up-while-ignoring-the-true-followers-of-hitlers-eugenics/
